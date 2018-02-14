New Renderings Show Off Plans For What Could Become Portland's Future Tallest Building

Save this picture! Courtesy of William Kaven Architecture

New renderings have been revealed of Kaven + Co. and William / Kaven Architecture’s plans for the new Broadway Corridor in Portland, showcasing the full masterplan for the first time. Conceived as a new mixed-use district and transportation hub connecting Union Station and the Pearl District, the Broadway Corridor will feature the city’s new tallest and one of the west coast’s tallest buildings.

The masterplan would add nearly 5 million square feet of new development spread across several high and low-rise buildings, including the signature skyscrapers linked by a glass-enclosed botanical garden bridge. The taller of the two towers could cap out at over 970 feet, making it one of the tallest buildings west of the city. The garden bridge would also reach new heights – at 680 feet in the air, it would constitute of the world’s highest bridges between buildings.

Other program elements include four additional residential towers, an indoor marketplace, a museum and a central reflecting pool.

“This is a historic opportunity to revitalize a core area of our city,” William / Kaven partner and Kaven + Co. founder Daniel Kaven says of the studio’s plans. “Our vision is to develop an urban district capable of accommodating Portland’s rapid growth and provide the building blocks of future transportation resources. It is our hope to work with the City of Portland and its stakeholders to fully realize a vision that will both be an architectural draw to Portland and spur economic and cultural development far beyond the scope of the project.”

The proposal was submitted as a response to an RFQ for the Broadway Corridor redevelopment by the City of Portland’s urban renewal agency, Prosper Portland. A shortlist for the project will be announced in March. If successful, RFPs would be requested from other firsts across the globe for the design of the site’s other buildings.

“It is our firm belief that development at this scale works best when executed by multiple hands,” Kaven added. “Successful cities are the sum total of a diversity of design and building typologies. It is our desire to help lead the grand vision of the district in tandem with the City and its stakeholders, but ultimately share the the load of the design and development. The combined experience and financial resources afforded by this multi-team approach will maximize proceeds to the taxpayers and foster a democratic vision and process. What we have put forth as a design concept is just the beginning.”