Domínguez House / Gazteluz Jerez

Architects Gazteluz Jerez

Location Simancas, Spain

Author Architects José María Gastaldo Ghilarducci, Enrique Jerez Abajo

Area 772.1 m2

Project Year 2011

Photographs Pedro Pegenaute

Collaborator Architect Hugo Ricardo Mónica More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house has a single floor above ground, raised 90cm above the level of the site. The house acts as a filter between the public area of the street and the south-southeast sector of the plot, reserved for the garden and pool areas. The pedestrian access is from the front of the exterior alignment, by Abedul Street, through an entrance terrace generated by one of the "incisions" that characterise the exterior geometry and volumetry.

A second level is developed below ground, due to a series of gardens and depressed exterior areas in relation to the ground level. With them it is achieved that practically 50% of the perimeter of the habitable premises at the basement level is located coincident with the meeting line between the façade of the building and the site, taking advantage of this circumstance to incorporate in these plans ample glazed areas with practicable areas and protected that communicate the interior directly with the outer space of the plot. The positions and location of the low areas of the outer plot serve to distinguish two different sectors below ground: one main oriented southeast and bottom of the plot, and another in the north-northwest sector, connected with the previous and with the outside through a large central courtyard that depresses its height to reach the housing spaces that develop at this level.

The general geometry and structure design of the house are characterized by the existence of a central courtyard, open and exterior, which acts as a large vacuum generator of the internal life of the building and has its ground below the middle ground level, but is linked by its southwest side to the outer perimeter areas of the building. On the northeast side there is a track for outdoor sports use, which is an integral part of the projected set and, in turn, a fundamental architectural component of the geometric and formal values that the project intends to transmit.