  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Gazteluz Jerez
  6. 2011
  Domínguez House / Gazteluz Jerez

Domínguez House / Gazteluz Jerez

Domínguez House / Gazteluz Jerez
Domínguez House / Gazteluz Jerez, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 24

  • Architects

    Gazteluz Jerez

  • Location

    Simancas, Spain

  • Author Architects

    José María Gastaldo Ghilarducci, Enrique Jerez Abajo

  • Area

    772.1 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. The house has a single floor above ground, raised 90cm above the level of the site. The house acts as a filter between the public area of the street and the south-southeast sector of the plot, reserved for the garden and pool areas. The pedestrian access is from the front of the exterior alignment, by Abedul Street, through an entrance terrace generated by one of the "incisions" that characterise the exterior geometry and volumetry.

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

A second level is developed below ground, due to a series of gardens and depressed exterior areas in relation to the ground level. With them it is achieved that practically 50% of the perimeter of the habitable premises at the basement level is located coincident with the meeting line between the façade of the building and the site, taking advantage of this circumstance to incorporate in these plans ample glazed areas with practicable areas and protected that communicate the interior directly with the outer space of the plot. The positions and location of the low areas of the outer plot serve to distinguish two different sectors below ground: one main oriented southeast and bottom of the plot, and another in the north-northwest sector, connected with the previous and with the outside through a large central courtyard that depresses its height to reach the housing spaces that develop at this level.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The general geometry and structure design of the house are characterized by the existence of a central courtyard, open and exterior, which acts as a large vacuum generator of the internal life of the building and has its ground below the middle ground level, but is linked by its southwest side to the outer perimeter areas of the building. On the northeast side there is a track for outdoor sports use, which is an integral part of the projected set and, in turn, a fundamental architectural component of the geometric and formal values that the project intends to transmit.

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
