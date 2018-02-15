World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in refurbishment architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. nabil gholam architects
  6. 2015
  7. AZ House / nabil gholam architects

AZ House / nabil gholam architects

  • 02:00 - 15 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AZ House / nabil gholam architects
Save this picture!
AZ House / nabil gholam architects, © Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

© Richard Saad © Richard Saad © Richard Saad © Richard Saad + 44

  • Architects

    nabil gholam architects

  • Location

    Adma w Dafnah, Lebanon

  • Concept Design

    nabil gholam architects with Roula Moharram

  • Interior Design

    Lorenzo Bellini

  • Area

    3900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Richard Saad

  • Structural Engineer

    Salim Chemaly

  • Electro-Mechanical Engineers

    Barbanel Middle-East

  • Landscape Architect

    Vladimir Djurovic Landscape Architecture
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

Text description provided by the architects. This simple white cube, measuring 16 meters on each side, with recessed windows, carved volumes containing suspended gardens and at its uppermost level, an extruded frit glass box housing the bathroom facilities of the master suite, has a Mondrian-esque façade that lends it the air of a Chinese puzzle box.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The house occupies a small but ideally located site in a densely constructed neighborhood at one end of the sweeping Bay of Jounieh to the north of Beirut. Although it gives little hint of this at first, the house is very much designed with the drama of its surroundings in mind.

Save this picture!
© Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

As the house faces onto Lebanon’s busy coastal highway, the first impression is of a mute, almost fortified façade but when seen from the garden, which is shielded from the neighbors by tall hedgerow, the AZ House reveals itself an exercise in expansiveness.

Save this picture!
© Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

Whether it is from the recessed patio on the upper level, the plunge pool on the roof, the long balcony fronting the living area or the artfully placed pool at the edge of the small cliff-top garden, the house makes the most of its location. The gaze is constantly drawn towards the sea, Jounieh’s dramatic mountain backdrop or the shimmering towers of Beirut on the horizon. Where neighboring buildings impinge, windows become slit-like. Where the view is open, they become more generous, framing the landscape like a painting.

Save this picture!
© Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

Though relatively modest by the standards of other family houses in its category, by orienting itself to draw in and integrate a lengthy swathe of Lebanon’s mountainous Mediterranean coastline, the house feels almost boundless, it’s sense of space further emphasized by the fact that no columns clutter its floor plan.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The most public areas are the garden level pool house and the assorted living spaces of the double height entry level, where the mezzanine contains a guest bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

Family bedrooms are located on the floor above. They are linked to one another and to the master bedroom and spacious rooftop terrace above them by a series of staircases, punched-in atria and a triple-volume louvered patio, which deftly balances the desire for openness and cross-ventilation with the need to preserve privacy.

Save this picture!
Panoramic vVews / Diagram 04
Panoramic vVews / Diagram 04

With more than a touch of a Mediterranean townhouse about it, the AZ House is an oasis of serenity set in busy surroundings, an elegant architectural exercise in rigor and playfulness.

Save this picture!
© Richard Saad
© Richard Saad

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Lebanon
Cite: "AZ House / nabil gholam architects" 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889058/az-house-nabil-gholam-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »