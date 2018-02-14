World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in refurbishment architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Chan Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Brunswick House / Chan Architecture

Brunswick House / Chan Architecture

  • 17:00 - 14 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brunswick House / Chan Architecture
Save this picture!
Brunswick House / Chan Architecture, © Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

© Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt + 14

  • Builder

    Whelan Master Builders

  • Structural Engineer

    Greer Consulting Engineers

  • Building Surveyor

    Wilsmore Nelson Group
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Renovating a semi-detached, single fronted Edwardian terrace house always poses a unique set of challenges.  The sites are often long and narrow with a shared party wall on one side and an existing house which can be over 100 years old.  The main challenge is always how to create modern, flexible, light-filled spaces with limited site access and a tight budget.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

With the Brunswick house, we designed the extension to be built to boundary on both sides with high ceilings, light internal materials and strategically placed skylights to bring the light in from above.  We also designed the cabinetry to be customised to the client’s needs so that everything had a place and how each space was to be used was carefully considered.  The kitchen and dining areas also completely open up to the backyard, extending the feeling of space to the north.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The external view from the backyard was designed to showcase the clean, rectilinear lines of the first floor extension with fine perimeter detailing, and the vertical batten cladding providing visual depth and transparency to the façade.  The steel box around the window provides shelter, shading and privacy to the upstairs windows.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The materials were carefully chosen to provide texture and variety to give each element and room its' own individuality, in particular with the selection of flooring, wall tiles and joinery finishes.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Brunswick House / Chan Architecture" 14 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889057/brunswick-house-chan-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »