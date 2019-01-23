The Lightslice / Cometa Architects

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. In Barcelona, a metamorphosis of a small apartment of 46 m² (151 ft) into a bright contemporary spatial experience, reminds us that the natural light is the supreme of all architectural materials. The Lightslice is a skinny triangle shaped apartment, located in the Historic Eixample of Barcelona. The architects stripped down its dark layout and ‘rescued’ it from the run-down state, transforming it into a luxurious bright space. To make the most of the compact 46sqm space and the available light, Cometa Architects removed all of the internal walls to create an open-plan apartment. Layers of floor tiling were removed and the original beams which were discovered under a false ceiling finally got to be restored.

The design method to tackle the new spatial organization is the use of a longitudinal axis, on which the various objects such as the kitchen island, the bed, the washing basin, have being perpendicularly placed, freeing the walls and leading to a more contemporary experience of space. A second, latitudinal axis is cutting across; is what the architects define as the `Light Box´. This is a light-filtering screen, a custom-made lattice structure whose volume embraces the wet zone structure allows light from the large balcony windows to reach the wet room and bedroom. At the same time, achieves to elegantly separate the sleeping area from the living area. At night time, the Light Box amplifies the glowing dimmable light, creating a very relaxing ambience.

As the original floor was too damaged to save, the architects commissioned a custom design to replace it. The hand-made hydraulic tiles are put together in a new original pattern that creates a contemporary `tile carpet´ that runs through space. Mirrors have placed in key points of the house such as in the kitchen island and in the Light Box, aiding the space to grow and the light to multiply. All installations are superficial, specifically designed for the apartment, marking the ceiling and decorating the walls. Finally, all lighting fixtures and the seating area chair are designed and made by Cometa Architects.