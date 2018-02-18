Fumihiko Maki On The Importance of Conscious Design-Making in Design

Begin to understand the inner workings of Fumihiko Maki's architectural mind in PLANE—SITE’s latest short film from their Time-Space-Existence series. Each film focuses on the different principles which drive the practice of famous architects. Maki is known for being experimental with materials and fusing east and west culture.
The bottom line of Time-Space-Existence is humanity in architecture.
– Fumihiko Maki.
Rather than focus on creating things that have never been seen or done before, Maki notes that his team focuses on human behavior: what users may like or not like. More specifically, Maki discusses the similarity and differences between children's behavior across cultures and how they can inform design.
Once a month leading up to the GAA Foundation’s Time-Space-Existence exhibition at the Venice Architecture Biennial in May 2018, PLANE—SITE publishes a short video interview with a prominent architect. See the following links for previous episodes featuring Kengo Kuma, Tatiana Bilbao, Arata Isozaki, and Richard Meier.
News via: PLANE—SITE.