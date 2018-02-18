World
  3. Fumihiko Maki On The Importance of Conscious Design-Making in Design

Fumihiko Maki On The Importance of Conscious Design-Making in Design

Fumihiko Maki On The Importance of Conscious Design-Making in Design

Begin to understand the inner workings of Fumihiko Maki's architectural mind in PLANE—SITE’s latest short film from their Time-Space-Existence series. Each film focuses on the different principles which drive the practice of famous architects. Maki is known for being experimental with materials and fusing east and west culture. 

4 World Trade Center. Image © Tectonic MIT Media Lab. Image © Anton Grassl Spiral. Image © Toshiharu Kitajima Spiral. Image © Toshiharu Kitajima

4 World Trade Center. Image © Tectonic
4 World Trade Center. Image © Tectonic

The bottom line of Time-Space-Existence is humanity in architecture.
– Fumihiko Maki.

Rather than focus on creating things that have never been seen or done before, Maki notes that his team focuses on human behavior: what users may like or not like. More specifically, Maki discusses the similarity and differences between children's behavior across cultures and how they can inform design. 

MIT Media Lab. Image © Anton Grassl
MIT Media Lab. Image © Anton Grassl

Once a month leading up to the GAA Foundation’s Time-Space-Existence exhibition at the Venice Architecture Biennial in May 2018, PLANE—SITE publishes a short video interview with a prominent architect. See the following links for previous episodes featuring Kengo KumaTatiana Bilbao, Arata Isozaki, and Richard Meier.

News via: PLANE—SITE.

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha
See more:

News Videos Films & Architecture
