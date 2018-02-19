World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. KamakuraStudio
  6. 2017
  7. The House with Plants / KamakuraStudio

The House with Plants / KamakuraStudio

  • 20:00 - 19 February, 2018
The House with Plants / KamakuraStudio
The House with Plants / KamakuraStudio, © Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

© Nacasa & Partners © Nacasa & Partners © Nacasa & Partners © Nacasa & Partners + 21

  • Architects

    KamakuraStudio

  • Location

    Katsushika-ku, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Keisuke Fukui, KeisukeMorikawa

  • Area

    95.61 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. The house before rebuilding had stayed in the shadow because the location that had been surrounded by many buildings had been bad.

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

That's why the room hadn't got much sunlight, and the potted plants that had been outside had been losing their energy in the dimly-lit place.

So we started designing the best places for plants with the owner who loves plants.

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

First of all, we set up the garden on the second floor of the north side which has been the best place of getting a lot of sun and hasn't backlit. And then we put some plants in it.

Secondly, we tilted the ceiling that we coated the surface of with reflective material.

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

By doing so, we have projected the shape of  the plants that can not be seen from the first floor as a virtual image on the ceiling.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

On the second floor, there has been the space that is full of greenery and it's as if  we were absorbed in looking into a kaleidoscope of plants.

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
Section
Section
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

We expect that the space which the plants and architecture create has people who adapt to diverse changes like day-to-day moment by moment feel pleasure.

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "The House with Plants / KamakuraStudio" 19 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889040/the-house-with-plants-kamakurastudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

