  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. United States
  5. LEVER Architecture
  6. 2016
  L'Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture

L’Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture

  • 11:00 - 19 February, 2018
L'Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture
L’Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture, © Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

© Jeremy Bittermann

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. This new family-owned winery is located on 23 acres outside of Newberg, Oregon in Yamhill County. The goal was to create a tasting room experience that reflects the family’s approach to winemaking—a direct expression of the Oregon soils and climate without embellishment.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Our intent was to reflect this winemaking philosophy with a design that connects to the vineyard experience while also responding to the views, climate, and Oregon’s emerging identity as a producer of great wine. Inspired by the broad canopied native Oregon oak trees that populate the valley, two cantilevered roof structures interlock at the point of arrival to the tasting room.

Sunlight and Air Flow Diagram
Sunlight and Air Flow Diagram

The public space opens to the vineyard and valley to the north, south, and east with a structural wood glazing system. Two large sliding doors centred on the tasting room bar bring the vineyard into the space but also serve as a passive cooling system in the summer when used with the upper clerestory windows.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery United States
