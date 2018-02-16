World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. MƯA Coffee Shop / 85 Design

MƯA Coffee Shop / 85 Design

  02:00 - 16 February, 2018
MƯA Coffee Shop / 85 Design
MƯA Coffee Shop / 85 Design, © To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

© To Huu Dung

  • Architects

    85 Design

  • Location

    23 An Thượng 10, Mỹ An, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    To Huu Dung

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

Text description provided by the architects. In Vietnam, there are a large number of steel buildings. They can be easily found around the country and have been built for different purposes of use. Therefore, most people still think of steel buildings as factories, temporary houses and they can hardly become a beautiful building. Thus I want to prove that: Steel buildings are neither dry nor rigid. Steel buildings can completely make attractive and high quality works

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

A year ago, when I first met the owner, he wanted me to consult and design a steel-constructed coffee shop on an area of 127m2. For the very first stage, we worked very well together. However, during the construction process, the contractor did not carry out the work well enough and he changed his mind a lot from my original design. So I ended the cooperation, soon withdrew from that project. As what I expected, the completed project was not the same as the original design and the quality of the works as well as the finishing was very bad.

Section
Section
Elevation
Elevation

Over two months ago, he came to me again. This time, he asked me to continue to design a new steel coffee shop for $ 48,000. However, before accepting his request, I told him, "Please! Approve and follow my design, otherwise the door is just over there".  And of course he apologized for the last time and totally agreed with my condition. This time, he wanted me to design a coffee shop in the Vietnamese sidewalk style, which meant it had to be airy and bright, bringing the feeling of sitting outdoors while staying indoors. However, the rain and sunlight were unable to affect the customers

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

Coffee Shop Vietnam
Cite: "MƯA Coffee Shop / 85 Design" 16 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889023/mua-coffee-shop-85-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

