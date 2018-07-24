Pilies Apartments / Eventus Pro

+ 20

Architects Eventus Pro

Location Vilnius, Lithuania

Architect in Charge Vytenis Gerliakas

Architecture Team Sigitas Sparnaits, Kostas Skukauskas, Darius Steponavičius, Ieva Minkevičienė, Edvinas Bagurskas, Tautvydas Žakas.

Area 24000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Project is located in the central area of Vilnius, by the river Neris. On the opposite side of the river, in the heart of the old town, stands the symbol of medieval history of Lithuania – Gediminas tower.

Housing development consists of seven buildings connected by two storey underground parking. Due to natural inclination of the landscape three of the buildings are set onto the upper terrace and the remaining four on the lower terrace.

The front line of the existing adjacent residential development is extended into the site and is further bent to create an inner promenade with vistas towards the other side of the river. Irregular shapes of the buildings create dynamic spaces both outside and inside.

All buildings are four storey high and in total contain 170 premium class apartments varying in size from 30 m² to 120 m². Commercial premises on the ground floor are located alongside pedestrian paths. Different function is distinguished by black tiling and cantilevered roof stretching along the entire commercial facade.

Dark natural colour cladding expresses robustness and compliments historical context. Vertical lamellas in the balconies liven up the facade and provide privacy where required.

The Interior of the common spaces is predominantly white accompanied by wood texture and a pinch of black colour. Suspended ceiling lamellas disguise lighting fixtures and create a connection between exterior and interior design.