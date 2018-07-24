World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Lithuania
  5. Eventus Pro
  6. 2017
  7. Pilies Apartments / Eventus Pro

Pilies Apartments / Eventus Pro

  • 01:00 - 24 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pilies Apartments / Eventus Pro
Save this picture!
Pilies Apartments / Eventus Pro, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj + 20

  • Architects

    Eventus Pro

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Architect in Charge

    Vytenis Gerliakas

  • Architecture Team

    Sigitas Sparnaits, Kostas Skukauskas, Darius Steponavičius, Ieva Minkevičienė, Edvinas Bagurskas, Tautvydas Žakas.

  • Area

    24000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Project is located in the central area of Vilnius, by the river Neris. On the opposite side of the river, in the heart of the old town, stands the symbol of medieval history of Lithuania – Gediminas tower.

Save this picture!
Situation
Situation
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Housing development consists of seven buildings connected by two storey underground parking. Due to natural inclination of the landscape three of the buildings are set onto the upper terrace and the remaining four on the lower terrace.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The front line of the existing adjacent residential development is extended into the site and is further bent to create an inner promenade with vistas towards the other side of the river. Irregular shapes of the buildings create dynamic spaces both outside and inside.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

All buildings are four storey high and in total contain 170 premium class apartments varying in size from 30 m² to 120 m². Commercial premises on the ground floor are located alongside pedestrian paths. Different function is distinguished by black tiling and cantilevered roof stretching along the entire commercial facade.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Dark natural colour cladding expresses robustness and compliments historical context. Vertical lamellas in the balconies liven up the facade and provide privacy where required.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The Interior of the common spaces is predominantly white accompanied by wood texture and a pinch of black colour. Suspended ceiling lamellas disguise lighting fixtures and create a connection between exterior and interior design.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Eventus Pro
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Lithuania
Cite: "Pilies Apartments / Eventus Pro" 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889019/pilies-apartments-eventus-pro/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »