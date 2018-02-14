World
CAD House / tda

CAD House / tda
© Federico Cairoli
  • Architects

    tda

  • Location

    Lambare, Paraguay

  • Author Architects

    Miguel Duarte, Larissa Rojas.

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. A plot of 12x30.
Irregular terrain surface (counter-dependent in relation with to the street)
Soil with low mechanical strength.
Because it is a developing neighborhood, security was a major factor.

© Federico Cairoli
A solution could be proposed by graphing reality, assuming it as limiting, understanding that all those issues that make this opportunity unique must be respected and accompanied, and that we can only order them functionally.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

But... we assume a different role, we draw not only what exists (reality), but we also force ourselves to state the reality we need, the one we do not have but urgently crave.

© Federico Cairoli
That reality that we do not know, that seduces us but at the same time that offers no certainty.

Section
Section

Consequently... we would produce knowledge based on experience. to the purest say of the renowned Ernesto Sabato, when he writes.

"A creation is one that in something perfectly known finds new unknown aspects".

© Federico Cairoli
Take familiar issues, and with them raise something new.
Topography, Resources, Needs, Economy, Materiality ... Pre-assumptions.

In this first period (football speaking)
The block that shelters the family is built.

© Federico Cairoli
Using the topography as an excuse, the private area, it is located in a semi-level and the public room and kitchen dominating the landscape.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

In a second period, the same block will appear, but in front,
but only as cover, constituting the gallery, garages and the grill.
This new structure contains the pool.
A system of internal routes arranges the house in all its development.
An internal patio generates the necessary light and ventilation.

© Federico Cairoli
The structure names and arranges. The blind sides treated with a rough envelope in broken common brick, provides identity in addition to thermally conditioning the interiors.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Paraguay
Cite: "CAD House / tda" [Vivienda cad / tda] 14 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889006/cad-house-tda/> ISSN 0719-8884

