World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. substance
  6. 2015
  7. 3LP Residence / substance

3LP Residence / substance

  • 13:00 - 16 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
3LP Residence / substance
Save this picture!
3LP Residence / substance, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby + 22

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation of a private residence on a wooded, exurban site near Iowa City, Iowa draws upon the imbedded formal logic of the original structure to create a contemporary home for a family of four. The three “slices” (eating, living, sleeping) implicit in the existing home were reinforced. The angled wall at the entry was straightened and realigned to clarify the plan. Interior partitions separating the dining space from the kitchen and living spaces were removed to create large, open volumes.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The stair was relocated to open up the living area, and the thresholds between slices were delineated.  Wall–to-wall operable openings were placed at the ends of the “slices” to connect the airy, day-lit interior to the wooded site and enhance the sense of entry from the street. Finally, a large deck was created to unify the rear elevation and provide space for exterior entertaining. While the renovation added less than 300 square feet to the home, the visual impact is immense.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

A limited material palette was used throughout to further unify the home.  New fenestration connects the owners to the wooded site, as well as providing a more welcoming entry, and the new deck allows the interior to spill out into the woods. The result is a thorough transformation that takes full advantage of the home’s site, interior volume, and daylight to create a modern contemporary home.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "3LP Residence / substance" 16 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889003/3lp-residence-substance/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »