World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. G+ Architects
  6. 2017
  7. THE’S House / G+ Architects

THE’S House / G+ Architects

  • 20:00 - 17 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
THE’S House / G+ Architects
Save this picture!
THE’S House / G+ Architects, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran + 21

  • Architects

    G+ Architects

  • Location

    Bình Thạnh, Vietnam

  • Design Team

    Giang Doan, Vu Le, Quan Truong

  • Area

    43.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

 The project is a residence for a young person who works in IT. There is high demand for sleeping area regarding to available space. With a limited budget and the need for a well-ventilated and functional home in a hot and oppresive urban context, the project calls for careful consideration of the constraints to arrive at an optimized proposal.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The architect wants to bring to the client, a long with a functional home, an experience of space, light, and wind. The proposal consists of an open area - both horizontally and vertically - to make the best use of natural light and wind which are essential in a crowded tropical urban environment.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The stair axes, which are distributed flexibly to better connect different spaces, become voids that express openess.   The project embraces Le Corbusier's design philosophy of a sequential experience of space: the distance between rooms is increased. Throughout the stair path, the tighter spaces are followed by airier spaces and the opposite. Additionally, ceiling heights vary according to predominant activities: standing, sitting, and lying. They create exciting disruptions in the journey around the house.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Craig Applegath once asked: "What is the gift provided by this situation that you would not have otherwise had access to without the setback?".

We originally wished for connected spaces with minimal decorations that will open up the view and become a backdrop for human activities. The house owner wanted to keep a lot of old items with classical complex forms; this challenges the overall aesthetic. Ultimately, we got a contradicting but liberating space containing both old and new.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The door has perforations based on the binary names of the client and the designers.
With this project, we want to express new ideas in space configuration in a local context. 

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "THE’S House / G+ Architects" 17 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889002/thes-house-g-plus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »