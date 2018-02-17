THE’S House / G+ Architects

+ 21

Architects G+ Architects

Location Bình Thạnh, Vietnam

Design Team Giang Doan, Vu Le, Quan Truong

Area 43.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Quang Tran

Manufacturers Loading...

The project is a residence for a young person who works in IT. There is high demand for sleeping area regarding to available space. With a limited budget and the need for a well-ventilated and functional home in a hot and oppresive urban context, the project calls for careful consideration of the constraints to arrive at an optimized proposal.

The architect wants to bring to the client, a long with a functional home, an experience of space, light, and wind. The proposal consists of an open area - both horizontally and vertically - to make the best use of natural light and wind which are essential in a crowded tropical urban environment.

The stair axes, which are distributed flexibly to better connect different spaces, become voids that express openess. The project embraces Le Corbusier's design philosophy of a sequential experience of space: the distance between rooms is increased. Throughout the stair path, the tighter spaces are followed by airier spaces and the opposite. Additionally, ceiling heights vary according to predominant activities: standing, sitting, and lying. They create exciting disruptions in the journey around the house.

Craig Applegath once asked: "What is the gift provided by this situation that you would not have otherwise had access to without the setback?".

We originally wished for connected spaces with minimal decorations that will open up the view and become a backdrop for human activities. The house owner wanted to keep a lot of old items with classical complex forms; this challenges the overall aesthetic. Ultimately, we got a contradicting but liberating space containing both old and new.

The door has perforations based on the binary names of the client and the designers.

With this project, we want to express new ideas in space configuration in a local context.