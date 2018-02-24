World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Shenzhen Huahui Design Co. Ltd
  6. 2017
  7. Chongqing Tiandi Art Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Chongqing Tiandi Art Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design

  • 20:00 - 24 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chongqing Tiandi Art Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design
Save this picture!
Night view. Image © Zhi Xia
Night view. Image © Zhi Xia

© Zhi Xia Mountain lake and the building. Image © Zhi Xia © Zhi Xia © Zhi Xia + 38

  • Architects

    Shenzhen Huahui Design Co. Ltd

  • Location

    Yuzhong, Chongqing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Cheng Xiao

  • Design Team

    Shibo Yin, Qifan He, Weiwei Mao

  • Structural Designer

    Mu Xu, Tingting Zhao

  • Client

    Chongqing Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    1600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Zhi Xia, Weiwei Mao
Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Site
Tiandi Art Gallery is located in the south bank of Jialing River, close to the lake by Tiandi property. There are steep hills in Yuzhong peninsula in the south, Chongqing Tiandi Commercial Street in the north, and residential area under construction in the west.

Save this picture!
Mountain lake and the building. Image © Zhi Xia
Mountain lake and the building. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Concept sketch
Concept sketch

Strategy
The starting point is how to merge the new building to a complex environment and make it become a part of the landscape, and how to form a dialogue between the interior space experience and the surroundings; we hope the building can be a container of different urban fragments and act as a sensory medium to experience the scenery.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Layout based on topography
The shape of the land follows with the belt-type lakeshore, which is relatively long and narrow. The building's overall layout complied with the topography and was divided into three volumes based on different functions. The three volumes are linked together through a wing space, two of which form two half closed yards with the volume, one is connected with a pool to form a sunken yard, the other is linked with a square to hold small gathering activities for people in the park.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Axonometric drawing
Axonometric drawing

Spatial forms
Tiandi Art Gallery includes Art Display & Exhibition Hall, Vanke Brand & Project Experience Center and Café House.

Save this picture!
Transparent landscape. Image © Zhi Xia
Transparent landscape. Image © Zhi Xia

The gallery frequently displays contemporary artworks by local artists, therefore, we designed a double-height space to display them. The staircases were utilized to connect different display platforms which are varied in height and can be used to exhibit paintings, sculptures and installation art, or provide art education for children. In this design, we used the contrast of white walls and black stairs to weaken the internal space form.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Art gallery
Art gallery
Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Moreover, we focused on the visiting path, through which the indoor and outdoor scenes were closely linked together and the scenery became a part of the exhibition. The platform on the top borrows scenery from the distant mountains, aiming to evoke a feeling of mountain climbing while walking around the museum, and the light reflected through the high windows attract visitors to climb up.

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
Entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

The Brand Display & Project Experience Center is a single-storey space used for the introduction of Vanke's Tiandi property, in which we provided a wide scale according to the requirements of planning model display and negotiation. During the design process, we consciously lowered the height of the space by the lakeside, in order to avoid the uncontrollable vision and keep the sight inside the park.

Save this picture!
Park inside. Image © Zhi Xia
Park inside. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The Café House was raised to the second floor to bring the waterscape inside. On the one hand, a slightly tilted volume is echoing with the geometric relation of the overall form, on the other hand, it is trying to endow a simple box with certain space gestures and expressions through a personalized action.

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Walking scenery
Therefore, being combined with functional demands and environmental characteristics, the three volumes show different gestures, namely, being "high", "wide" and "raised". If the height is a simulation of mountain, then the staircases are allusions of "paths", and the wide french window is a response to the water features. Furthermore, the sight-view windows which highlight the building create a city montage on the whole visiting line.

Save this picture!
Island trees and the building. Image © Zhi Xia
Island trees and the building. Image © Zhi Xia

The three blocks are grouped together, and each has a different section view. The interior of the building does not emphasize its central feeling, however, with the "attraction" of objects and sceneries it creates interaction between visitors and the urban environment through the body's movement, and translates environment features into spacetial experiences.

Save this picture!
Circulation
Circulation
Save this picture!
Transparent landscape. Image © Zhi Xia
Transparent landscape. Image © Zhi Xia

The exhibition and natural sceneries are connected through continuous paths, this concept has also been used in the landscape design. From the parking area, the culvert under the municipal road, lakeside plaza to the art platform, from the stairs, raised platform, floor windows, Café House to the glass corridor, all visitors are wandering inside the architecture as well as outside the space.

Save this picture!
View from the road. Image © Zhi Xia
View from the road. Image © Zhi Xia

As we know, Le Corbusier praised highly the layout of Acropolis of Athens, in order to reproduce the spirit of place perceived by human behavior, his handling of space arrangement, hierarchical order and montage completed the connotation of free architecture, which is the core spirit he advocated in "Promenade Architecture".

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Chongqing Tiandi Art Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design" 24 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888989/chongqing-tiandi-art-museum-hhd-sz/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Night view. Image © Zhi Xia

重庆天地艺术馆 / 深圳华汇设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »