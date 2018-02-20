Qorveh House / ReNa Design

+ 34

Architects ReNa Design

Location Qorveh, Iran

Lead Architects Reza Najafian

Design Team Maryam Najafian, Maryam Pourmohsen, Mina Nazmjou, Mohamad Hosein Hamzehlouei, Ojan Salimi, Zahra Foroughi

Area 540.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei

Construction Mohsen Nikpey

Construction Drawings Maryam Najafian, Ehsan Marvi, Sahar Bayat

Structure Ali Naghavi

Mechanical Arash Fardyar

Electrical Reza Baghernejad

Client Fereshteh Abdolmaleki More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Qorveh house is located in 90 km from the centre of Kurdistan province in Iran. According to client’s demand, this house is designed in two separate units, a duplex residential unit and a multi-purpose independent living and working suite.

Accordingly, with regional studies and analyzes on the typology and morphology of adjacent neighbourhoods in a new urban area, which led to the production of two-dimensional graphics with no architectural value the efforts have been devoted to exhibiting this project as a sculptural mass made of a permanent and authentic material.

The rhythmic use of brick as a genuine and old material is a delightful melody, which combines with today's aesthetics and forms a masterpiece with advanced technical details.