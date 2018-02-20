World
Qorveh House / ReNa Design

  • 00:00 - 20 February, 2018
Qorveh House / ReNa Design
Qorveh House / ReNa Design, © Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei

© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei © Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei © Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei © Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei + 34

  • Architects

    ReNa Design

  • Location

    Qorveh, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Reza Najafian

  • Design Team

    Maryam Najafian, Maryam Pourmohsen, Mina Nazmjou, Mohamad Hosein Hamzehlouei, Ojan Salimi, Zahra Foroughi

  • Area

    540.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei

  • Construction

    Mohsen Nikpey

  • Construction Drawings

    Maryam Najafian, Ehsan Marvi, Sahar Bayat

  • Structure

    Ali Naghavi

  • Mechanical

    Arash Fardyar

  • Electrical

    Reza Baghernejad

  • Client

    Fereshteh Abdolmaleki
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei

Text description provided by the architects. Qorveh house is located in 90 km from the centre of Kurdistan province in Iran. According to client’s demand, this house is designed in two separate units, a duplex residential unit and a multi-purpose independent living and working suite.

© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei

Accordingly, with regional studies and analyzes on the typology and morphology of adjacent neighbourhoods in a new urban area, which led to the production of two-dimensional graphics with no architectural value the efforts have been devoted to exhibiting this project as a sculptural mass made of a permanent and authentic material.

Facade Connection
Facade Connection
Mass Process
Mass Process

The rhythmic use of brick as a genuine and old material is a delightful melody, which combines with today's aesthetics and forms a masterpiece with advanced technical details.

© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
Wall Section Detail
Wall Section Detail
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
© Reza Najafian, M.H. Hamzehlouei
Cite: "Qorveh House / ReNa Design" 20 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888980/qorveh-house-rena-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

