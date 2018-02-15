World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. ARO Studio
  6. 2018
  D House / ARO Studio

D House / ARO Studio

  • 00:00 - 15 February, 2018
D House / ARO Studio
D House / ARO Studio, Courtesy of ARO Studio
Courtesy of ARO Studio

Courtesy of ARO Studio Courtesy of ARO Studio Courtesy of ARO Studio Courtesy of ARO Studio + 31

  • Architects

    ARO Studio

  • Location

    Hoàng Mai, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Dang Minh Trong

  • Project Architects

    Tran Quoc Hoan, Luong The Nam, Ha Danh Cong Nam

  • Area

    178.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of ARO Studio
Courtesy of ARO Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the rapid urbanization of the city, the city's environment is seriously affected, many townhouses in Vietnam lack of necessary green space. The process of urban concreting influences the heat absorption which is causing average temperature in urban areas increased significantly. In addition, city residents are living and working at the speed life which seems to cause the loss of connection between family members. In addition, the source of fresh, quality vegetables is also a concern of many citizens.

Courtesy of ARO Studio
Courtesy of ARO Studio

Witnessing these situations, ARO studio Architects are looking forward to creating a solution to bring better quality to the urban population. The house is located in the old urban area of Hanoi with very high density and maintenance, due to its location in the lowest part of the city, so flooded all year round in the rainy season by waving the first floor of the house right is raised higher than the highest flood level annually.     

Courtesy of ARO Studio
Courtesy of ARO Studio

The house is designed for a typical Vietnamese family of three generations. Each generation has a different way of living and needs. The first generation of the oldest came from farmers, so the agricultural practices were required to be established. The second generation was at the working age, so it was necessary to have a more relaxed atmosphere with nature. work stress and finally the third generation needs most is always in contact with nature to be explored daily activities. From there the blocks of space appear naturally and blend together.

Section Diagram
Section Diagram

The shape of the land is a multi-directional shape with many distortions, normally a disadvantage. But architects have taken advantage of that advantage to make the space more square and easier to use, and the distortion angle is maximized to create gaps for lighting and combinations. with green spaces. Almost the main functional spaces always have two sides of the natural light source and are adjacent to the green space. Combined in green space with the local and natural materials to make the project become more special, granite wall grafts make contact with layers of rock cascading in nature.

Courtesy of ARO Studio
Courtesy of ARO Studio

The front of the house is mainly inclined to the east so it is convenient to catch the wind in the hot season and disadvantage in the cold season, therefore, the space required to have the flexibility of opening and closing. Green roof gardens not only protect residents from direct sunlight, street noise and pollution but also produce clean vegetables that provide abundant supplies to homes and neighbours. In addition, natural ventilation through the façade along with three voids allows the home to save a great deal of energy in the harsh climate of northern Vietnam.

Courtesy of ARO Studio
Courtesy of ARO Studio
Cite: "D House / ARO Studio" 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888978/d-house-aro-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

