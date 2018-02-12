Drone Photographs of Bogotá's Grand Architecture Show the "Unedited" Side of the City

Colombian graphic designer and creative director Camilo Monzón's Instagram account is not your average catalog of Bogotá's iconic architecture.
Camilo explains that his particular way of capturing the city arose while he tried out his drone. "I realized that the tiles from nearby buildings showed me an unedited side of Bogotá that should be revealed and shown to everyone," he said in a conversation with ArchDaily en Español. "I think of it as rediscovering the city."
His images use Photoshop to merge Bogotá's notable buildings like the Planetario Distrital, Plaza de Toros de Santamaría and the Torres del Parque, with photographs of the roadways and roundabouts that dot the Colombian capital. "The work of Rogelio Salmona is iconic and obviously beautiful, but there are other places where one can find a visual richness that is not necessarily linked to Salmona's work," says Monzón.
Light, shadow, and geometry that "breaks with what we are traditionally used to seeing in drone photography," are the key elements that Monzón takes into account when he photographs the city.
When asked about the success of his photographs and montages, the author recognizes that he would like to have an exhibition or book featuring his work under the name "the other face of the capital." "Hopefully it will happen at some point," he adds.
Follow Camilo Monzón on Instagram to see more of his work.