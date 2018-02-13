Nirvana Home / AGi Architects

+ 37

Architects AGi Architects

Location Kuwait

Main Architects Nasser B. Abulhasan, Joaquín Pérez - Goicoechea

Area 6000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Guerra – FG+SG

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Project Leader Daniel Muñoz

Onsite Project Leaders Sara Barranco , Samer Mohammad

Project Team Margaux Van Houtte , Abdul Hafiz Bahi El Din Mohamed , Javier Alonso , Nima Haghighatpour , Ana López , Marisa Ollero

Engineers Arturo Macusi , Joseph Thomas

Lighting Lara Elbaz , Rafael Gallego

Interior Design AGi architects

Interior Consultant María Fink More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. There are no words to define the concept of Nirvana, a mental state with effects in the physical and spiritual planes. This makes it difficult to explain and only those who practice meditation can understand how far they are from reaching it.

These thoughts led us to name this project Nirvana. Words like “house”, “villa”, or “palace” fail to represent the scale of the building, its materialisation, or its spatial order. We prefer the term “home”. The features of a home are not physical, but rather emotional and affective, and Nirvana Home has been designed and built to satisfy the needs of the inhabitants in these terms.

This home is also a reflection of the culture within which it is developed. In this sense, its point of contact with the location at ground level is a public floor dedicated to socialisation, for the gathering of family and friends. With this purpose in mind, the spaces were designed to look at one another, detached from the surroundings and interconnected through a series of courtyards.

The series of geometric voids in grey polished marble contrasts with the exterior's white rough ceramic finish. The duality of textures is similar to that found in a marble quarry, where the polished geometric voids contrast with the natural mountain terrain.

Inside Nirvana Home, little by little, step by step, the horizon and the sea begin to dominate and the building is marked by a formidable diagonal that displaces matter so as to reach maximum transparency, allowing rooms on different façades to look towards the sea. This strategy generates a string of empty spaces that become three-dimensional courtyards holding gardens at different heights and acting as shared spaces for parents and children. The last floor of Nirvana Home is where the private spaces are found, for the exclusive use of the parents who, from this privileged position, are able to preside over the indoor activities of the home without losing sight of the sea and the horizon.