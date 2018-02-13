World
  Nirvana Home / AGi Architects

Nirvana Home / AGi Architects

  • 03:00 - 13 February, 2018
Nirvana Home / AGi Architects
Nirvana Home / AGi Architects, © Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG © Fernando Guerra – FG+SG © Fernando Guerra – FG+SG © Fernando Guerra – FG+SG + 37

  • Design Project Leader

    Daniel Muñoz

  • Onsite Project Leaders

    Sara Barranco , Samer Mohammad

  • Project Team

    Margaux Van Houtte , Abdul Hafiz Bahi El Din Mohamed , Javier Alonso , Nima Haghighatpour , Ana López , Marisa Ollero

  • Engineers

    Arturo Macusi , Joseph Thomas

  • Lighting

    Lara Elbaz , Rafael Gallego

  • Interior Design

    AGi architects

  • Interior Consultant

    María Fink
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. There are no words to define the concept of Nirvana, a mental state with effects in the physical and spiritual planes. This makes it difficult to explain and only those who practice meditation can understand how far they are from reaching it.

© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG

These thoughts led us to name this project Nirvana. Words like “house”, “villa”, or “palace” fail to represent the scale of the building, its materialisation, or its spatial order. We prefer the term “home”. The features of a home are not physical, but rather emotional and affective, and Nirvana Home has been designed and built to satisfy the needs of the inhabitants in these terms.

Axonometric
Axonometric

This home is also a reflection of the culture within which it is developed. In this sense, its point of contact with the location at ground level is a public floor dedicated to socialisation, for the gathering of family and friends. With this purpose in mind, the spaces were designed to look at one another, detached from the surroundings and interconnected through a series of courtyards.

© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG

The series of geometric voids in grey polished marble contrasts with the exterior's white rough ceramic finish. The duality of textures is similar to that found in a marble quarry, where the polished geometric voids contrast with the natural mountain terrain.

© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG

Inside Nirvana Home, little by little, step by step, the horizon and the sea begin to dominate and the building is marked by a formidable diagonal that displaces matter so as to reach maximum transparency, allowing rooms on different façades to look towards the sea. This strategy generates a string of empty spaces that become three-dimensional courtyards holding gardens at different heights and acting as shared spaces for parents and children. The last floor of Nirvana Home is where the private spaces are found, for the exclusive use of the parents who, from this privileged position, are able to preside over the indoor activities of the home without losing sight of the sea and the horizon.

© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra – FG+SG
Cite: "Nirvana Home / AGi Architects" 13 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888919/nirvana-home-agi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

