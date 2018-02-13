World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Tatiana Bilbao
  6. 2016
  7. Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao

Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao

  • 11:00 - 13 February, 2018
Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao
Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao, © Rory Gardiner
  • Architects

    Tatiana Bilbao

  • Location

    San Pedro Garza García, Mexico

  • Design Team

    Paola Toriz, Sofía Betancur, Roberto Rosales, Enrique Silva, José Amozurrutia

  • Area

    480.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Text description provided by the architects. The site of Los Terrenos is nearby Casa Ventura is located in a residential zone adjacent to the southwest side of Monterrey, it’s a highland forested zone. The housing program is fragmented according to each component’s function and role within the site, but they are all enclosed in a perfect square in the general plan. Each volume located in the corners, surrounding an organic shaped pool.

© Rory Gardiner
Social Area Plan, Section and Elevation
Social Area Plan, Section and Elevation
© Rory Gardiner
The landscape strategy aimed to respond and mimic the existing ora and fauna of the site in a designed aspect. The social area is on the rest level, within a mirrored glass envelope that simultaneously reflects and contains the lush surrounding; the main room overlooks the treetops; the other bedrooms are underground and built with clay and rammed earth in relation to the topography.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
The three program areas have a lattice that was designed to adapt according to different spatial connections and structural possibilities: it works as a solid and permeable door, screen partition, and structural wall, and as a semi-open wall that allows ventilation and sunlight bathing the interior spaces. 

© Rory Gardiner
