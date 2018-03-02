World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Indonesia
  5. Sindhu Hadiprana Design Consultant & Studio Sa_e
  6. 2017
  7. Jagat Tower  / Sindhu Hadiprana Design Consultant & Studio Sa_e

Jagat Tower  / Sindhu Hadiprana Design Consultant & Studio Sa_e

  • 19:00 - 2 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jagat Tower  / Sindhu Hadiprana Design Consultant & Studio Sa_e
Save this picture!
Jagat Tower  / Sindhu Hadiprana Design Consultant & Studio Sa_e, © Lindung Soemarhadi
© Lindung Soemarhadi

© Lindung Soemarhadi © Lindung Soemarhadi © Lindung Soemarhadi © Lindung Soemarhadi + 36

  • Design Principal

    Sindhu Hadiprana & Ario Andito

  • Contractor

    PT. Total Bangun Persada 

  • Structure

    PT. Perkasa Carista Estetika

  • M & E

    PT. Policipta Multi Desain

  • Owner

    Pt. Jagat Konstruksi Abdipersada
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lindung Soemarhadi
© Lindung Soemarhadi

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Jalan Tomang Raya Jakarta, Jagat Tower is the new office of Jagat Construction, a company engaged in construction field. The client asks the architect to design an office tower not only as their main office but also as a rental office. Its total area is 1740,5m2, and consist of 9 floors. On the lower ground there are lobby and banking hall, 2nd-8th floors are for tenant office and 9th floor for the most private function, meeting room / ballroom room.

Save this picture!
© Lindung Soemarhadi
© Lindung Soemarhadi

The main aim of design was to create an effective and efficient space program of office. To achieve the desired level of effectiveness and efficiency, the architect tried to arrange the building mass in such a way. With the length of site 42m, the form of a large-volume building should be avoided because it will ruin the urban fabric of the city.The mass composition of the building must be able to break the massive and bulky mass.

Save this picture!
© Lindung Soemarhadi
© Lindung Soemarhadi

After several attempts, the architect decide that the most suitable mass arrangement for this building is stacked one. With a “stacked box” mass configuration, building efficiency can reach up to 80%, quiet effective for a comercial building. Such mass configurations also allow the architect to add open space serves as a communal space on the roof of 6th, 8th, and 9th floor. This communal space also serves as a socialization space for workers. Actually it’s not an easy job to convince the client about the importance of these communal space. But in the end the architect is able to convince the client how important this communal space is to the workers. Because the space for socializing will increase the effectiveness in work

Save this picture!
Section
Section

As for the facade concept itself, the facade exploration illustrates an equalizer to analogize the company's progress flow with 3 blue boxes. The inspiration also comes from the “san” character in chinese number means three. It’s the analogy of the number of generation of Jagat Construction.

Save this picture!
© Lindung Soemarhadi
© Lindung Soemarhadi

The building facade is designed with double glass system. With this facade system, the gap between the glass will trap the heat and noise from the outside so it can reduce the heat and noise from the outside of the office. The glass selection also important. The selected glass is a kind of glass with low OTTV value. Another facade feature added by the architect is the vertical aluminium bars. This aluminium bar fuctioan as a sun shading for this office building.

Save this picture!
© Lindung Soemarhadi
© Lindung Soemarhadi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Indonesia
Cite: "Jagat Tower  / Sindhu Hadiprana Design Consultant & Studio Sa_e" 02 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888893/jagat-tower-sindhu-hadiprana-design-consultant-and-studio-sa-e/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »