  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. vanOmmeren-architecten
  6. 2017
  7. Energy Neutral Floating Villa ‘Haarlem Shuffle’ / vanOmmeren-architecten

Energy Neutral Floating Villa ‘Haarlem Shuffle’ / vanOmmeren-architecten

  • 05:00 - 14 February, 2018
Energy Neutral Floating Villa ‘Haarlem Shuffle’ / vanOmmeren-architecten
Energy Neutral Floating Villa ‘Haarlem Shuffle’ / vanOmmeren-architecten, © Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

© Eva Bloem © Eva Bloem © Eva Bloem © Eva Bloem + 51

  • Technics

    Haddock Technics

  • Transport

    Brouwer

  • Client

    Lex Schelvis

  • Construction

    De Blauwe Wimpel
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

Text description provided by the architects. Energy neutral floating villa ‘Haarlem Shuffle’ is located in the Spaarne river, close by the historic city centre of Haarlem, NL. The design plays with the perception of the dynamics around the Spaarne, the relationship with Haarlem and the bright open living spaces.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

The ark gets its expression by a strong orthogonal composition of open and closed facade elements. The large vide near the southwest windows opens up the floor for light to reach the lower music and sleeping spaces.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem
-1 Floor Plan
-1 Floor Plan

Commonly used wood cladding makes place for a strong textured facade bordered with a slim aluminum roof trim. This strongly profiled exterior makes the rhythm and texture of the ark visible from great distance, using only materials that are true to its nature.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

Owner and client Lex is not impressed easily. Having lived in historical homes with high ceilings near the Spaarne for all of his life, Lex decided he wanted this quality of living, but now in the Spaarne river. After the structural completion in 2015, Lex spent another three years on the interior build finalizing all of his detail wishes.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

Two heat pumps and a roof filled with solar panels guarantee comfortable and energy neutral living. There is no gas connection on board.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

The sustainable and high-end detailing makes this floating villa stand out from the other houseboats.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

Where the Spaarne makes his overture to Haarlem; it is relaxed living in a dynamic and bright environment; designed in a rhythmic but playful whole: the Haarlem shuffle.

© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Energy Neutral Floating Villa ‘Haarlem Shuffle’ / vanOmmeren-architecten" 14 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888890/energy-neutral-floating-villa-haarlem-shuffle-vanommeren-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

