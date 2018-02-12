World
  75 Valentines for Architects and (Architecture) Lovers

75 Valentines for Architects and (Architecture) Lovers

75 Valentines for Architects and (Architecture) Lovers

Spread the love! These 75 architecture valentines—handmade by ArchDaily readers from around the world—were chosen out of nearly 400 submissions. 

The message that we wrote last year is so important that we'll say it again: ArchDaily's mission is to improve the quality of life of the world's inhabitants by publishing content for architects, designers, and decision-makers. We also realize how important tolerance, acceptance, and love are to the process of building a better world. So, from us to you, and from your fellow readers to the world, may you feel a wealth of love on this Valentine's Day. <3

Featured gif by Amy Trick.

Save this picture!
© Zoe Brooks
© Zoe Brooks
Save this picture!
© Lu Cone, Gensler Austin
© Lu Cone, Gensler Austin
Save this picture!
© Gerardo Gandy, Gensler Austin
© Gerardo Gandy, Gensler Austin

Gif by Chara Mantopoulou

Save this picture!
© Brittany Newman
© Brittany Newman
Save this picture!
© Hasna Rozana Rohani
© Hasna Rozana Rohani

Gif by Sathish Kumar

Save this picture!
© Lauren Carter
© Lauren Carter
Save this picture!
© Shradha Rane
© Shradha Rane
Save this picture!
© Pauline Moskal
© Pauline Moskal
Save this picture!
© Juan Alberto Arjona Belmonte
© Juan Alberto Arjona Belmonte

Gif by Hjalmar Bolinder

Save this picture!
© shahab shoar
© shahab shoar

Gif by Vahid Kolyaee

Save this picture!
© Pauline Moskal
© Pauline Moskal
Save this picture!
© Shradha Rane
© Shradha Rane
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Safia Rahman
© Safia Rahman
Save this picture!
© Olivia McLaurin, Gensler Austin
© Olivia McLaurin, Gensler Austin
Save this picture!
© omid
© omid

Gif by Pauline Moskal

Save this picture!
© Katie Sawey
© Katie Sawey
Save this picture!
© Mark Tanner Schreiber May
© Mark Tanner Schreiber May
Save this picture!
© Joy Mondal
© Joy Mondal
Save this picture!
© Joy Mondal
© Joy Mondal
Save this picture!
© Joy Mondal
© Joy Mondal

Gif by shahab shoar

Save this picture!
© Lauren Carter
© Lauren Carter
Save this picture!
© Ana Georgieva
© Ana Georgieva
Save this picture!
© Aleksandra Dineva
© Aleksandra Dineva

Gif by Elina Var 

Save this picture!
© Ana Georgieva
© Ana Georgieva
Save this picture!
© Gerardo Gandy, Gensler Austin
© Gerardo Gandy, Gensler Austin
Save this picture!
© Pauline Moskal
© Pauline Moskal
Save this picture!
© Chelsea Doorne
© Chelsea Doorne

Gif by Dafni Nousia

Save this picture!
© Pavithra Ravichandran
© Pavithra Ravichandran
Save this picture!
© Milad Mogharrabian
© Milad Mogharrabian
Save this picture!
© Tim Ng
© Tim Ng
Save this picture!
© Shradha Rane
© Shradha Rane

Gif by Gurleen Grewal

Save this picture!
© Didem AK
© Didem AK
Save this picture!
© Dwight De Guzman Dela Cruz
© Dwight De Guzman Dela Cruz
Save this picture!
© Zoe Brooks
© Zoe Brooks
Save this picture!
© Hasna Rozana Rohani
© Hasna Rozana Rohani
Save this picture!
© Marco De Donno
© Marco De Donno
Save this picture!
© Mary Beth Robbins
© Mary Beth Robbins
Save this picture!
© Shan Li
© Shan Li
Save this picture!
© Rémon Mulder
© Rémon Mulder
Save this picture!
© Nang Yu Yu Nwe
© Nang Yu Yu Nwe
Save this picture!
© Zahra Bagherian
© Zahra Bagherian
Save this picture!
© Marija Lazarevska
© Marija Lazarevska
Save this picture!
© Pavel Kultyshev
© Pavel Kultyshev
Save this picture!
© Marion Roux
© Marion Roux
Save this picture!
© Nastarn Razavi
© Nastarn Razavi
Save this picture!
© Abby Fine
© Abby Fine
Save this picture!
© Besim Krosa
© Besim Krosa
Save this picture!
© Shan Li
© Shan Li
Save this picture!
© Domna Paskaloglou
© Domna Paskaloglou
Save this picture!
© Mojtaba Hatami
© Mojtaba Hatami
Save this picture!
© Eden Anto
© Eden Anto
Save this picture!
© Jocelyn Winata
© Jocelyn Winata
Save this picture!
© Rosa Lopes
© Rosa Lopes
Save this picture!
© Marija Lazarevska
© Marija Lazarevska
Save this picture!
© Pavithra Ravichandran
© Pavithra Ravichandran
Save this picture!
© Kevin Nakover S.
© Kevin Nakover S.
News Architecture News
