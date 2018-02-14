World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Cadi Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura

Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 14 February, 2018
Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura
Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura, © Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

© Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce + 37

  • Architects

    Cadi Arquitetura

  • Location

    Imigrante, Brazil

  • Authors

    Daiane Renner, Ismael Stimamiglio

  • Team

    Francine Henz

  • Area

    96.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. Space to meet friends and enjoy good music. This was the wish of the owner, who is a DJ and is 26 years old. Located near the city of Imigrante, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, the place is in the highest part in the middle the mountains that surround the city. The property of 96m² is a refuge in the middle of nature.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The concept of the project started from the idea of ​​a cabin since the surroundings have an artificial lake of more than one thousand square meters of area. The cabin is only used for leisure and therefore does not have dorms. The project has a large leisure area that includes living spaces and TV, kitchen and diner facing large openings that connect to the outside, allowing a privileged view of all angles of the lake and mountains.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The nature of the place and the rustic style were the inspiration for the design of the hut where we used a lot of wood and Jacarandá stones in their raw state, that is, without mortar between them reminiscent of the existing taipas in the place.

South Facade
South Facade

The interior space has a fireplace with 3m long thought due to the climate of the place that is quite cold and humid, as it is located 500m altitude in the middle of the closed forest. The decor followed the industrial style and transformed the house into a rustic contemporary space. In the kitchen area, the lighting was made on rails with spots and the structures that house the cabinets have black metallic tubes. The apparent wood, combined with the burnt cement of the floor, gave warmth and warmth to the environment.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

In the external area, we interfere as little as possible, because the objective was to maintain the more natural and organic air that the property has, using only parallelepiped marking the accesses. The only element designed was a sitting near the lake, with decking bench and a floor grill also used as fireplace.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura" 14 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888871/lake-house-cadi-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

