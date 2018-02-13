World
  • 09:00 - 13 February, 2018
Feitais House / José Lobo Almeida, © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos
© José Campos
Situation plan

Text description provided by the architects. Feitais House (1870), is part of the rural centre of the village of Contenças de Baixo, in a mountainous landscape shaped by the Mondego River.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The House, consisting of ground floor (storage and cellar) and first floor (housing), had other outbuildings (including the caretaker's house, wine press and oven) that characterised the set.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The program was distributed, so as to gather the common areas on the ground floor of the main House, and the accommodation units on the upper floor and in the new building designed for it.

Preexisting plan
© José Campos
© José Campos

The demolition of the roofing and surrounding walls of the former wine press adjoining the House allowed to create a new garden space, and now the common rooms of the House face it through three new glazed openings.
The base of the former wine press was transformed into the access platform of the new pool.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The stone masonry resulting from the demolished buildings, which over time were obstructing the courtyard, was enough to build the surrounding walls of the new building. With the width of the former caretaker's house, is located in the southern edge of the forecourt in an explicit commitment to the landscape.

Sections
© José Campos
© José Campos
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

