  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. studio_GAON
  6. 2017
  7. Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON

Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON

  • 22:00 - 16 February, 2018
Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON
© Youngchae Park
Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON, © Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

© Youngchae Park   © Youngchae Park   © Youngchae Park   © Youngchae Park   + 38

  • Architects

    studio_GAON

  • Location

    Jingwan-dong, South Korea

  • Project Team

    Sungpil Lee, Seongwon Son, Joowon Moon, Laeyeon Kim, Minwoo Lee, Ryeojin Jeon

  • Studio_GAON

    Hyoungnam Lim, Eunjoo Roh

  • Area

    98.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Youngchae Park  

  • Construction

    Seoul Hanok (Inbeom hwang)

  • Design Period

    2015.11 - 2016.10

  • Construction Period

    2017.02 - 2017.1

  • Site Area

    230.4 m2

  • Gross Floor Area

    153.36 m2

  • Building Scope

    2 Floors

  • Height

    7.97m

  • Building-to-Land Ratio

    42.422%

  • Floor Area Ratio

    66.56%  
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

Text description provided by the architects. The Eunpyeong Hanok Village in Seoul is a district situated between a large apartment complex and Bukhan Mountain. We designed a hanok (traditional house) in the block. 

The word ‘Hanok’ is very ambiguous term. After the modernization, the houses that were built in Western style were called 'Yangok' (literally meaning Western House) and Koreans began to call the regular houses as Hanok (meaning Korean house) as an opposite concept. However, the phrase is a platitude expression that can not contain the full emotion towards our old house.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

Recently, we have built several houses that contain the spatial concept of Hanok but they were built in modern frame system. In modern Korea, Hanok only remains intact in some traditional villages and in designated areas, including Bukchon in Seoul. As the government enforced its policy to support construction of Hanok, the number has been gradually increasing.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

The owner who bought a lot in Eunpyeong Hanok village three years ago came to us. Eventually we designed a Hanok built in traditional construction process. The role of the carpenter who knows the traditional method is crucial in the construction process of Hanok. Fortunately, an experienced carpenter Hwang In-Beom helped us to fulfill our design intent.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hyoungnam Lim, Eunjoo Roh in studio_GAON
Courtesy of Hyoungnam Lim, Eunjoo Roh in studio_GAON

The name of the house is Su-o-jae, which means “to protect one’s integrity.” Su-o-jae is the name of the house that Jeong Yak-yong’s (a famous Joseon scholar) brother lived in. Initially Jeong thought lightly about the meaning, but after many years, he wrote <Su-o-jae-gi> (Essay on Su-o-jae) when he realized how difficult and valuable it is to protect one’s integrity.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

In fact, we felt the same designing this Hanok. For an architect familiar with learning and designing modern architecture, it was burdensome to design the hanok built in traditional way. It felt like singing alone in an empty room with a ringing sound. The site is shallow and horizontally elongated. Normally, Hanok consists of several houses with different residents and different uses, including the main building and a detached house in a larger area. The yards covered by each house and the outer spaces in between provide wealth of spatial difference in Hanok.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

By comparison, the expensive land price of Hanok Village forces the lot to be smaller, and the site touches the path only slightly, which is not suitable for traditional Hanok either. In addition, unlike traditional one storey Hanok, it is usually built two storey high, so the houses stand next to each other.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hyoungnam Lim, Eunjoo Roh in studio_GAON
Courtesy of Hyoungnam Lim, Eunjoo Roh in studio_GAON

The house is divided into two independent mass. Residence for married couple and two sons, it is thought that when children grow up they can live in a detached house or it can be rented. The annex building is also connected to the gate and works as a medium to hide and reveal the madang (courtyard) on entry. Entering through the narrow opening, one could sense a larger spatiality of openness and visual effects of madang.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

When one enters the traditional Hanok, it is through the madang. But now one goes through vestibule. It was inevitable to spare space for taking off shoes. The basement is for exercise rooms and study. The kitchen, living room and the bedroom are on the first floor and son's rooms are on the third floor. And the courtyard that penetrates the floors above form the basement works as a well to draw the light and wind.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  

The house has a traditional gabled roof to look simple and honest, but it looks more showy than intended. The banister rails were also designed as a flat shape, rather than a curve, but they are still more decorative than modern houses. We have no choice but ask time to let in the energy of Bukhan mountain, which is spread out to the north of the house.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park  
© Youngchae Park  
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON" 16 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888863/su-o-jae-in-eunpyeong-studio-gaon/> ISSN 0719-8884

