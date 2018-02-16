World
FaulknerBrowns' Plans for a New Indoor Snow Slope is Inspired by Railway Architecture

FaulknerBrowns' Plans for a New Indoor Snow Slope is Inspired by Railway Architecture
FaulknerBrowns' Plans for a New Indoor Snow Slope is Inspired by Railway Architecture, Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

FaulknerBrowns Architects have recently submitted a planning application for a new major indoor snow and leisure center in Swindon, marked as a priority by Swindon Borough Council. The scheme is set the help regenerate the previously industrial area into a vibrant shopping district, located opposite the existing Oasis Leisure Centre. Russ Davenport, Partner at FaulknerBrowns Architects, said:

It is fantastic to be able to bring our experience and expertise in indoor snow and leisure destinations to Swindon for this exciting development. The complex—our fifth indoor snow scheme—will bring a neglected site back into use and provide visitors with a memorable experience, both on and off the slopes.

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

The development will bring a 2,000 square meter snow center including two real-snow slopes, accompanied by a twelve-screen cinema with the largest IMAX screen in the UK, a bowling alley, an indoor trampolining center, a 130-room hotel and a variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drawing on the heritage of the location, the former site of the Great Western Railway Works will see a sweeping roof structure inspired by curved Victorian railway stations, similar to Bristol Temple Meads further down the track. Central to the composition of the building will be a rotunda facilitating the restaurants with terraces and the cinema above, defined either side by the sloping structure towards the center that will be linked with a bright, glass atrium to greet you upon entering.

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

The externals of the building have been miraculously planned to further emanate railway architecture; the red brickwork will form arches around the base that will distinguish the shopfronts and give the scheme its distinct character. To vertically divide the expanse of the snow box, the red brick will clad the large steel columns supporting the structure and subdivide the façade and the radial steel columns on the outside of the rotunda will receive a similar expression as brick piers, tied together by a band of brickwork around the circumference.

  • Location

    Swindon, United Kingdom

  • Architect

    FaulknerBrowns Architects

  • Client

    Seven Capital

  • Project Year

    2018

News Via: FaulknerBrowns Architects.

