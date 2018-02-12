World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Charged Voids
  6. 2017
  7. Residence 414 / Charged Voids

Residence 414 / Charged Voids

  • 22:00 - 12 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residence 414 / Charged Voids
Save this picture!
Residence 414 / Charged Voids, © Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

© Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain + 34

  • Architects

    Charged Voids

  • Location

    Panchkula, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Aman Aggarwal

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nakul Jain

  • Artwork

    Studio Orah

  • MS Fabricator

    Lohar creations; Anil Dhiman

  • Structure Consultant

    Pankaj Chopra
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

To freeze emotion into architecture
To practice restraint of opening
To gain the strength of enclosure
To satiate spirit in the space
To celebrate life in dance

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

BRIEF. To design a house for a single old lady & her tenants for ensuring security.

CONCEPT. The concept was devised as a free plan around a central courtyard. The levels & accesses were carefully divided between the lady and the tenants to allow for comfort & privacy.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

PLANNING.The overall plan was organized around a central courtyard that interacted differently with the interior spaces on different levels. It is open & accessible on the ground floor while the first floor has a ribbon ventilator to ensure privacy of the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

The lower level housed the lady with a master bedroom in the front & guest room at the back. The public spaces like the living room, lobby, dining all flowed into one another along with an open kitchen. A separate spice kitchen along with all other amenities has been provided.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Since the ground level houses the primary occupant, the volumetric expansion was ensured by having a double height living area. Although, the lady wanted to rent the upper floors but she was very keen to have the terrace to herself. This is organized by a separate elevator access that opens directly on to terrace from her entrance foyer.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

The first floor has a 3-bedroom unit & public areas that flow on to private terraces. The second floor houses a one-bedroom unit with an open pantry. It also has 2 separate units for the domestic helps of the lower floors. They too have been given separate private terraces that are not visible in the façade to ensure the pristine maintenance. 

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

The parking & access for the lower floor is from the north eastern side of the site while a separate parking & an access to the upper levels is towards the south.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

MATERIAL PALETTE. The overall material palette is limited to only white marble & sivakasi gold granite along with simple white painted surfaces. The flooring on the ground floor is white marble to ensure a luxurious feel while on the upper floors it is the same granite. The textures & finishes on the granite have been explored using a number of traditional techniques & craftsmen.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Residence 414 / Charged Voids" 12 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888760/residence-414-charged-voids/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »