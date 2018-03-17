Contemporary Architecture Captured by Mexican Photographers

The history of Mexican photography has contributed to highlighting Mexico's presence in the world. Photographers like Elsa Medina, Lola Álvarez Bravo, Graciela Iturbide, Maya Goded, and Juan Rulfo have masterfully portrayed the life of the buildings, houses and the streets of a rapidly built, nineteenth-century Mexico.

As a consequence, the contemporary scene of Mexican photography has become a fundamental tool for architecture and has contributed to a better visual understanding of the works that are erected every day.

Photography and architecture are two disciplines that go hand in hand and whose relationship has been reinforced thanks to the digital tools that we currently have. For that reason, we have compiled the work of contemporary Mexican photographers who record our walk through the world we live in and contribute to constructing the image of contemporary Mexico.

Lorena Darquea (1987), is an Ecuadorian architect and photographer who graduated from the Faculty of Architecture of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM), at its Monterrey campus, in 2010. She started in architectural photography and visual arts at Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland.

What aroused my interest in architectural photography was the intention to transmit the senses that I perceived as an architect living through projects that were conceived by great artists such as Alvar Aalto, Lina Bo Bardi, Frank Lloyd Wright, etc. I use photography to express the phenomenology of space, the honesty of textures, light and context.

I see architecture not as an accomplished fact, but as a constant process. It is from this understanding that my work as a photographer is developed around the different stages involved in the production of architecture and the city: the transformation of the landscape for the exploitation of construction materials, the registration of the construction process, the brief moment before spaces are inhabited, the appropriation tactics of the inhabitants, as well as vernacular construction systems, the traditional ways of inhabiting the territory and even the ruins of constructions, and the eventual claim that nature makes of these.

Save this picture! Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque

Independent architect and photographer Diana Arnau was born in Mexico City in 1987. An Architecture graduate from the Universidad Iberoamericana in 2010 and a Diploma in Digital Photography from the Academy of Visual Arts 2013-2015. Her photography centers around cities, architecture and interior design.

Camila Cossío

A photographer born in Mexico City in 1986. She completed multiple photography studies at the International Center of Photography, as well as a Master's degree in Digital Photography (Master in Professional Studies: Digital Photography) at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Her professional development in the field of photography includes her experience at Nikon Mexico as a Product Specialist and her current venture as an independent photographer is specializing and focusing on architecture, interiors and art.

Marcos Betanzos (Mexico City, 1983) is an architect from the Superior School of Engineering and Architecture from the National Polytechnic Institute, as well as an independent writer and photographer since 2003. He is a lecturer at the Technological Institute of Higher Studies at the Monterrey Campus Santa Fe. He is a member of FUNDAMENTAL, an architecture workshop.

I am interested in photography because of the permanent clean slate that it demands. It obliges me to observe in an innocent manner something widely known by the one expressing themselves and reveal their interests, while adding my gaze and my personal way of perceiving those spaces, the cracks where we run away together with time, as Monica Flores Lobato wrote.

Tatiana Mestre is a Mexican photographer focused on contemporary architecture. She studied at the Academy of Visual Arts and the International Center of Photography in New York. She aims to reflect the importance of space by showing architectural elements and the interaction between these elements: the void that separates them. Tatiana confirms that, for a photographic project of an architectural project to be successful, it is essential to complement the exposition of both artists: the architect, and the photographer, while maintaining a close dialogue.

Vicky Navarro is a Mexican architect, photographer and digital nomad. For more than 5 years she has become one of the photographers with the highest production of digital content, collaborating with several brands that have positioned her as one of the most iconic producers in Mexico and Latin America.

I like to tell stories that are guided by a personal aesthetic that is distinguished by contrasts, dark palettes, order and symmetry of the frames. I am interested in constantly playing with urban-architectural exploration that is directed by a desire to saunter about and be an observer. My projects are mainly focused on tourism, I define my current work as a digital nomad and topics that are related to the empowerment of women.

Adlai A. Pulido Gutiérrez (Mexico City, 1984).

I understand photography as a complex language that serves to communicate, discuss, study and reflect the topics that are placed into it; I use it as a method to observe the cultural-aesthetic of architectural space and the urban landscape to round out my professional work as an architect, writer, and teacher.

Marisol Paredes Ruiz de Velasco (Ciudad de México, 1978).

I studied a degree in Art History at the Universidad Iberoamericana and photography at the Active School of Photography and I have taken several specialization courses. I work as a photographer for different institutions and architectural firms. I consider architecture a symbol of time, a part of history where it is possible to capture abstractions and fragments to create compositions. I see my work as a game where forms, lines and continuity are intertwined, lost and transformed.

Amy Bello (1991), a self-taught photographer, and architecture graduate from the School of Architecture of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla.

I started with photography in 2008 but it wasn't until I began studying architecture that I discovered this area of photography and the strength with which I can portray and interpret spaces. My interest lies in documenting architecture in all its expressions, scope and dimensions.

Alum Gálvez (1992) studied a Degree in Photography at the University Center of Communication in Mexico City.

My professional life began when I was documenting Mexican politics in the Industria Fotográfica Mexiquense, where I worked for 3 years. Since then I have developed as an independent photographer, focusing on architecture, gastronomy, documentaries, and portrait photography. I aim to capture beauty that considers that which appears as a double presence; that of the here and the visual consumption of objects, people and spaces, and that of the inevitable decadence of these, which can only be conserved through photography.

