World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Contemporary Architecture Captured by Mexican Photographers

Contemporary Architecture Captured by Mexican Photographers

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Contemporary Architecture Captured by Mexican Photographers
Save this picture!
via Portada
via Portada

The history of Mexican photography has contributed to highlighting Mexico's presence in the world. Photographers like Elsa Medina, Lola Álvarez Bravo, Graciela Iturbide, Maya Goded, and Juan Rulfo have masterfully portrayed the life of the buildings, houses and the streets of a rapidly built, nineteenth-century Mexico. 

As a consequence, the contemporary scene of Mexican photography has become a fundamental tool for architecture and has contributed to a better visual understanding of the works that are erected every day.

Photography and architecture are two disciplines that go hand in hand and whose relationship has been reinforced thanks to the digital tools that we currently have. For that reason, we have compiled the work of contemporary Mexican photographers who record our walk through the world we live in and contribute to constructing the image of contemporary Mexico. 

Lorena Darquea

Lorena Darquea (1987), is an Ecuadorian architect and photographer who graduated from the Faculty of Architecture of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM), at its Monterrey campus, in 2010. She started in architectural photography and visual arts at Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland. 

What aroused my interest in architectural photography was the intention to transmit the senses that I perceived as an architect living through projects that were conceived by great artists such as Alvar Aalto, Lina Bo Bardi, Frank Lloyd Wright, etc. I use photography to express the phenomenology of space, the honesty of textures, light and context. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Onnis Luque

I see architecture not as an accomplished fact, but as a constant process. It is from this understanding that my work as a photographer is developed around the different stages involved in the production of architecture and the city: the transformation of the landscape for the exploitation of construction materials, the registration of the construction process, the brief moment before spaces are inhabited, the appropriation tactics of the inhabitants, as well as vernacular construction systems, the traditional ways of inhabiting the territory and even the ruins of constructions, and the eventual claim that nature makes of these.

Save this picture!
Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque
Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque

Land Passage. Image © Onnis Luque Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque Vista of Architecture. Image © Onnis Luque Land Passage. Image © Onnis Luque + 89

Learn more about his work here.

Diana Arnau

Independent architect and photographer Diana Arnau was born in Mexico City in 1987. An Architecture graduate from the Universidad Iberoamericana in 2010 and a Diploma in Digital Photography from the Academy of Visual Arts 2013-2015. Her photography centers around cities, architecture and interior design. 

Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

© Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau © Diana Arnau + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Camila Cossío

A photographer born in Mexico City in 1986. She completed multiple photography studies at the International Center of Photography, as well as a Master's degree in Digital Photography (Master in Professional Studies: Digital Photography) at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Her professional development in the field of photography includes her experience at Nikon Mexico as a Product Specialist and her current venture as an independent photographer is specializing and focusing on architecture, interiors and art. 

Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

© Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Marcos Betanzos

Marcos Betanzos (Mexico City, 1983) is an architect from the Superior School of Engineering and Architecture from the National Polytechnic Institute, as well as an independent writer and photographer since 2003. He is a lecturer at the Technological Institute of Higher Studies at the Monterrey Campus Santa Fe. He is a member of FUNDAMENTAL, an architecture workshop. 

I am interested in photography because of the permanent clean slate that it demands. It obliges me to observe in an innocent manner something widely known by the one expressing themselves and reveal their interests, while adding my gaze and my personal way of perceiving those spaces, the cracks where we run away together with time, as Monica Flores Lobato wrote.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

© Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos + 89

Learn more about his work here.

Tatiana Mestre

Tatiana Mestre is a Mexican photographer focused on contemporary architecture. She studied at the Academy of Visual Arts and the International Center of Photography in New York. She aims to reflect the importance of space by showing architectural elements and the interaction between these elements: the void that separates them. Tatiana confirms that, for a photographic project of an architectural project to be successful, it is essential to complement the exposition of both artists: the architect, and the photographer, while maintaining a close dialogue.

Save this picture!
© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre

© Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre © Tatiana Mestre + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Vicky Navarro

Vicky Navarro is a Mexican architect, photographer and digital nomad. For more than 5 years she has become one of the photographers with the highest production of digital content, collaborating with several brands that have positioned her as one of the most iconic producers in Mexico and Latin America.

I like to tell stories that are guided by a personal aesthetic that is distinguished by contrasts, dark palettes, order and symmetry of the frames. I am interested in constantly playing with urban-architectural exploration that is directed by a desire to saunter about and be an observer. My projects are mainly focused on tourism, I define my current work as a digital nomad and topics that are related to the empowerment of women.

Save this picture!
© La Vic Vic
© La Vic Vic

© La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic © La Vic Vic + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Adlai Pulido

Adlai A. Pulido Gutiérrez (Mexico City, 1984).

I understand photography as a complex language that serves to communicate, discuss, study and reflect the topics that are placed into it; I use it as a method to observe the cultural-aesthetic of architectural space and the urban landscape to round out my professional work as an architect, writer, and teacher.

Save this picture!
© Adlai Pulido
© Adlai Pulido

© Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido © Adlai Pulido + 89

Learn more about his work here.

Marisol Paredes

Marisol Paredes Ruiz de Velasco (Ciudad de México, 1978).

I studied a degree in Art History at the Universidad Iberoamericana and photography at the Active School of Photography and I have taken several specialization courses. I work as a photographer for different institutions and architectural firms. I consider architecture a symbol of time, a part of history where it is possible to capture abstractions and fragments to create compositions. I see my work as a game where forms, lines and continuity are intertwined, lost and transformed.

Save this picture!
© Marisol Paredes
© Marisol Paredes

© Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes © Marisol Paredes + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Amy Bello

Amy Bello (1991), a self-taught photographer, and architecture graduate from the School of Architecture of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla.

I started with photography in 2008 but it wasn't until I began studying architecture that I discovered this area of photography and the strength with which I can portray and interpret spaces. My interest lies in documenting architecture in all its expressions, scope and dimensions.

Save this picture!
© Amy Bello
© Amy Bello

© Amy Bello © Amy Bello © Amy Bello © Amy Bello © Amy Bello © Amy Bello © Amy Bello © Amy Bello + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Alum Gálvez

Alum Gálvez (1992) studied a Degree in Photography at the University Center of Communication in Mexico City.

My professional life began when I was documenting Mexican politics in the Industria Fotográfica Mexiquense, where I worked for 3 years. Since then I have developed as an independent photographer, focusing on architecture, gastronomy, documentaries, and portrait photography. I aim to capture beauty that considers that which appears as a double presence; that of the here and the visual consumption of objects, people and spaces, and that of the inevitable decadence of these, which can only be conserved through photography.

Save this picture!
© Alum Gálvez
© Alum Gálvez

© Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez © Alum Gálvez + 89

Learn more about her work here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Contemporary Architecture Captured by Mexican Photographers" [Fotógrafas y Fotógrafos Mexicanos que registran la arquitectura contemporánea] 17 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Gosselin, Marina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888745/contemporary-architecture-captured-by-mexican-photographers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »