  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. These 6 Firms Are Spearheading the Post-Digital Drawing Craze in Mexico

These 6 Firms Are Spearheading the Post-Digital Drawing Craze in Mexico

These 6 Firms Are Spearheading the Post-Digital Drawing Craze in Mexico
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALMA
Cortesía de PALMA

The hyperrealistic representation of architecture is not a new concept due to the ubiquity of tools that offer the possibility of creating perplexing images with photographs. However, those who defend the expressive capacity of hand drawings have found ways to take advantage of the digital tools of the last decades to represent their architectural projects. 

A new group of young Mexican architects is committed to a form of representation that relies on tools from our era, simultaneously taking up concepts from the sixties and seventies, where the technique of collage made it possible to face the frustrating reality that took place at the time to represent the utopias thought up by architects. 

Moving away from the hyperrealism of the traditional render that had conquered classrooms and architectural firms during the last decades, these are some of the Mexican firms that betting on a post-digital style of representation: 

PALMA

Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALMA
Cortesía de PALMA

PALMA is a young architectural firm based in Mexico City, founded by Ilse Cárdenas, Regina De Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, and Juan Luis Rivera, all former students of the Faculty of Architecture from UNAM.

Follow them on Instagram here.

Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA Cortesía de PALMA + 71

Diagrama Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos
Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos

Diagrama Arquitectos is an architectural firm based in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Follow them on Instagram here.

Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos Cortesía de Diagrama Arquitectos + 71

Juan Benavides

Save this picture!
© Juan Benavides
© Juan Benavides

Juan Benavides is an architect from the University of Monterrey and has studied at the Universidad Mayor de Santiago, Chile. In 2016 he received the FONCA Young Creators scholarship for his research 'Divided Authorships'.

Follow him on Instagram here.

© Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides © Juan Benavides + 71

Operadora

Save this picture!
Cortesía de operadora
Cortesía de operadora

Operadora is an architectural firm that was founded in Mexico City in 2014 and is currently directed by Edgar Rodriguez, Alexis Ávila and José Juan Garay.

Follow them on Instagram here.

+ 71

Lázaro

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lázaro
Cortesía de Lázaro

Lázaro is an architectural firm based in Mexico City.

Follow them on Instagram here.

Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro Cortesía de Lázaro + 71

RA!

Save this picture!
Cortesía de RA!
Cortesía de RA!

RA! is a studio run by Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Santiago Sierra, and Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar and was established in Mexico City. 

Follow them on Instagram here.

Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! Cortesía de RA! + 71

