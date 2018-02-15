World
  7. Rehabilitation of an old School for the Flamenco Interpretation Center / García Torrente Arquitectos

Rehabilitation of an old School for the Flamenco Interpretation Center / García Torrente Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 15 February, 2018
Rehabilitation of an old School for the Flamenco Interpretation Center / García Torrente Arquitectos
Rehabilitation of an old School for the Flamenco Interpretation Center / García Torrente Arquitectos, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Cortesía de García Torrente Arquitectos © Fernando Alda Cortesía de García Torrente Arquitectos © Fernando Alda + 51

  • Architects

    García Torrente Arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle Juan Pedro Vidal, 2, 41740 Lebrija, Sevilla, Spain

  • Arquitecto a Cargo

    García Torrente Arquitectos

  • Area

    528.04 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Director of Execution

    Cristina Sanabria Rodríguez

  • Consulting Services

    ASTER Consultores

  • Structures Consulting

    EDARTEC

  • Collaborator

    Sara Pavón Castillero

  • Constructor

    Alberto Domínguez Blanco. Restauración. Monumentos S.A.

  • QA

    LAENSA S.R.L.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Face with any task or formal considerations, it is relevant to take into account two principles to deal with the ecological crisis situation of the planet:

1-Terretory is a scarse ressource.

2-In order to avoid its misuse, it is necessary to extend the life cycle of the buildings and public spaces in it.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
1st Floor
1st Floor
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The project is conceptually based on the following premises: understanding how unique the process of restoration, rehabilitation and retraining; encouraging manual local labor, as much as possible, with easily enforceable traditional techniques and materials; scheduling the work in a consensual way with the owners, social partners and construction companies. This means, therefore, to take an ecological stance, to rescue the collective memory and social development in order to meet the artistic and cultural needs of a town hard hit by the crisis.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The cultural assets have a series of values that the architecture project has to understand, interpret, preserve and promote to be integrated as would be expected, in the social, cultural and economic life of the community. The adaptation between these future needs and the inherited preservation have to be done from a cultural perspective in its own temporal context and according to the future ideals of the society.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

In the old Colegio Ignacio Halcón of Lebrija, two convergent circumstances have been the thread conductor of the architectural proposal: the spatial complexity and the constructive simplicity of the property.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The complexity came from its history; the annexations and divisions of the different usage and the works of adaptation had trasformed it without destroying it. The constructive simplicity, thanks to its formal resources, has made it possible to multiply its spatial possibility and functional flexibility.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

En el Antiguo Colegio Ignacio Halcón de Lebrija convergen dos circunstancias que han sido el hilo conductor de la propuesta arquitectónica: la complejidad espacial y la sencillez constructiva del bien. La complegidad surge de su propia historia, de las anexiones y divisiones, de los diferentes usos y obras de adecuación que lo han ido transformando sin destruirlo. La sencillez constructiva ha posibilitado el uso de recursos formales que han multiplicado sus posibilidades espaciales y flexibilidad funcional.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Rehabilitation of an old School for the Flamenco Interpretation Center / García Torrente Arquitectos" [Rehabilitación del Colegio Ignacio Halcón para Centro de Interpretación del Flamenco / García Torrente Arquitectos] 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888719/rehabilitation-of-an-old-school-for-the-flamenco-interpretation-center-garcia-torrente-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

