World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Chadwick Dryer Clarke Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Leading Cambridge School / Chadwick Dryer Clarke Studio

Leading Cambridge School / Chadwick Dryer Clarke Studio

  • 05:00 - 11 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Leading Cambridge School / Chadwick Dryer Clarke Studio
Save this picture!
Leading Cambridge School / Chadwick Dryer Clarke Studio, © Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

© Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers + 38

  • Contractor

    Kier Construction

  • Contractor’s Architect

    LSI Architects 

  • Project Manager

    Bidwells 

  • Planning Consultant

    Beacon Planning

  • Structural Engineer

    Smith and Wallwork

  • Cost Consultant & CDM

    Aecom 

  • M&E Engineer

    Mott McDonald 

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Sharps Redmore 

  • Landscape Architect

    The Landscape Partnership

  • Client

    Stephen Perse Foundation
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

Text description provided by the architects. The new building sits between, and connects to, two existing school buildings, improving access to both and providing ‘connective tissue’ for the whole school. To the northwest of the site, a new double-height entrance and reception space is formed at the junction of new and old. Here, Panton House, a two-storey Victorian building has been refurbished to form a new reception and office spaces, linked to the main building by a lightweight glazed bridge. This forms a new ‘porter’s lodge’ style gateway to the school, providing views into the site and allowing the school to engage with the street. Through this entrance, an intimate courtyard is visible and provides a quiet space for study and relaxation.

Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

At ground level, a flexible activity space creates a new multi-functional heart to the school, opening out beneath a double-height canopy and supported by a woven structure of glulam beams and twisting columns to the surrounding school grounds beyond. This organic tree-like canopy partly supports the rooftop sports pitch which spans perpendicularly across the sports hall.

Save this picture!
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

The four-court sports hall, alongside changing rooms and support facilities is sunk into a basement level, reducing the height of the hall and impact on adjacent buildings, as well as allowing the classrooms above to link through with the adjacent STEM building. Used for a variety of different sports including basketball, badminton, basketball and volleyball, the hall can also be used for exams, with two banks of recessed retractable seating for 280 people able to be used for school assemblies and larger scale events.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The upper two storeys of the building house a number of teaching, informal learning and social spaces, which at second floor, open out onto the MUGA. Putting the MUGA on the roof posed a number of challenges for the design team in terms of structure, cost, planning, acoustics, over-shadowing, lighting and massing, but it’s location on the roof greatly freed up the site for the landscape strategy to be implemented and is greatly enjoyed by the pupils.

Save this picture!
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

The superstructure utilises a system of cross laminated timber (CLT) and steel trusses to support the 20m clear width of the sports hall, 2 storeys of classrooms and MUGA. Internally, great use has been made of the exposed timber finish of the structure. CLT was deemed the most efficient solution in terms of cost, time, structure and reducing noise levels during construction, while the school was still in operation. Forming part of wider strategy to design a high performance envelope with a low carbon footprint and allow for natural ventilation and high levels of natural daylight, the building provides sustainable new facilities to support the school’s excellent teaching and learning for the next generation of pupils.

Save this picture!
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools United Kingdom
Cite: "Leading Cambridge School / Chadwick Dryer Clarke Studio" 11 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888715/leading-cambridge-school-chadwick-dryer-clarke-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »