Hibou House / Barbora Vokac Taylor Architect

+ 22

Contractor Bright Design Build

Structural Blackwell Structural

Millwork Gibson Greenwood/Mabelle Kitchens/Lakeland Interiors More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a young family that values connection – both with one another and with their friends and neighbours. This renovation thoughtfully updates an existing traditional 1950’s style home for a more modern lifestyle – one that feels relaxed and comfortable yet easily adapted for entertaining. The layout improves the flow between the spaces in a way that makes the most sense for how the family lives.

The material palette is both subdued and raw: Raw, unfinished steel details contrast the warm woods, and clean white volumes to create a subtle background for life to be lived – rather than previously maintained. The clean backdrop allows the family’s artwork and objects to stand out and be showcased.

Dark smoked oak floors work with a modest ceiling height to create a sense of warmth and intimacy within the larger, now open, layout. The custom millwork pieces function as large volumes, defining smaller spaces within the open plan, and custom details are located at key tactile moments, such as the custom flat bar steel handrail and panelled walnut guards.

The new addition – a minimal blackened wood-clad volume – contrasts again with the bright light-filled interior and the large sliding doors and windows at the rear of the house open up to maximize views to the garden, creating a strong connection between the interior and exterior livable spaces.