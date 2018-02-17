World
  3. Michael Reynolds to Build Sustainable Public School in Argentina

Michael Reynolds to Build Sustainable Public School in Argentina

  • 16:00 - 17 February, 2018
  • by
  • Translated by Marina Gosselin
Michael Reynolds to Build Sustainable Public School in Argentina
Michael Reynolds to Build Sustainable Public School in Argentina, The sustainable school built by Michael Reynolds in Uruguay. Image via Earthship Biotecture / Tagma
The sustainable school built by Michael Reynolds in Uruguay. Image via Earthship Biotecture / Tagma

After a successful project in Uruguay—the first in Latin America—it's now Argentina's turn to build its first sustainable public school. The design will use the recycled materials of "garbage warrior" Michael Reynolds, the founder of Earthship Biotecture, and will be constructed as part of the program "A Sustainable School" in the unique biosphere of Mar Chiquita, in the Province of Buenos Aires, from March 1 to 28.

Read on for more information about the new project.

A Sustainable School is an initiative from the Uruguayan non-profit organization Tagma, in partnership with Earthship Biotecture, that aims to build a sustainable public school in every country in Latin America to create a network of symbolic examples in the region. In this case the Municipality of Mar Chiquita, in the southeast of the province of Buenos Aires, achieved the necessary points to develop this project successfully.

The sustainable school will be approximately 300 square meters and will provide a space to teach the 7 principles of sustainability on which the building will be built: the use of recycled materials; treatment of gray and black water; thermal conditioning; application of renewable energy sources; collection and purification of rainwater; organic food production, and the human factor. In addition, outside of school hours, the school will become a community center that will strengthen local ties around education and sustainability.

The construction of the school will also include an educational component from March 1 to 28, when the Earthship Academy will be present, in which around 100 participants will partake in constructing the building together with Earthship Biotecture and Tagma, while also being able to learn everything about the construction method developed by Reynolds in theoretical and practical classes.

If you are interested in the project, check out possible ways to participate and collaborate here.

