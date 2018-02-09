World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Crematorium
  4. Switzerland
  5. Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer
  6. 2017
  7. Crematory in Basel / Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer

Crematory in Basel / Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer

  • 03:00 - 9 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Crematory in Basel / Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer
Save this picture!
Crematory in Basel / Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer, © Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber

© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber © Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber © Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber © Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber + 28

  • Collaborators

    Bernhard Maurer, Frédéric Garrigues, Eleonora Bassi

  • Structural Engineer

    Bollinger und Grohmann GmbH, Frankfurt am Main

  • Landscape Architect

    August + Margrith Künzel Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Binningen

  • Client

    Immobilien Basel Stadt
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber

Text description provided by the architects. Located not far from the centre of Basel, directly at the border to Germany, close to the Rhine lies Switzerland’s biggest cemetery. The so-called Hörnli is a place of mourning and devotion, which at the same time is a sensitive and precisely cultivated garden. It is placed on the border in an ambiguous sense. Likewise, it is a multicultural place that reflects our being together before and after death.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The cemetery was finished in the 30s and its existing layout and buildings are shaped by a straight classical geometrical order embedded in nature. This urban layout gives consolation in form of rationality and clarity. The new crematory, finished mid-2017 subordinates itself to these found patterns. It forms a background for both the landscape and the act of saying farewell. It creates a solemn experience, ecumenical and easily accessible to all.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber

Following the main alley, the building appears as an independent volume in line with the existing mortuary building. A new entrance-court forms a mediating space between the existing and new structures. From there you enter an enclosed courtyard providing an intimate, semi-public space only available to the respective mourners allowing a slow approach to the final act. This sequence of spaces ending in the cremation room is followed by a volumetric development in height. The building rises step by step from the lowest level of the entrance to its highest part, the free-standing chimney. These movements guide the families by creating a succession of spaces that ends and starts with the buildings one big open window opening towards the sky.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber

Furthermore, the new crematory is characterized by the picture of simultaneity. The industrial process of incineration and the emotional exception of mourning. The translation is a building with a concrete structure and a brick skin. Concrete is a rough, industrial product, the brick is a hand-made and hand-laid material. The latter stretches around the building and opens to light and air, defining a porous border that is open and closed at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial crematorium Switzerland
Cite: "Crematory in Basel / Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer" 09 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888712/crematory-in-basel-architekturburo-garrigues-maurer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »