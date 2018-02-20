World
i

  7. House over the Water / Elliott + Elliott Architecture

House over the Water / Elliott + Elliott Architecture

  • 17:00 - 20 February, 2018
House over the Water / Elliott + Elliott Architecture
House over the Water / Elliott + Elliott Architecture, © Trent Bell
© Trent Bell

© Trent Bell

  • Structural Engineers

    Becker

  • Lighting Design

    Peter Knuppel

  • Landscape Architecture

    Michael Boucher

  • Construction

    MK Purvis
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Trent Bell
© Trent Bell

Text description provided by the architects. This house defines the edge of a precipitous embankment, one that drops steeply down to Blue Hill Bay.  The environment, though bold, is extremely fragile and heavily susceptible to erosion.  Anchored by a series of piers pinned to ledge beneath the beach, the house is elevated above the ground and flood plain, allowing the terrain to be stabilized below.  A series of seawalls define a terrace while providing a means of adjusting the inclination of the bank. 

© Trent Bell
© Trent Bell
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Trent Bell
© Trent Bell

The volume of the house was governed by zoning regulations which limited the maximum buildable envelope based upon a grandfathered structure that was present on the site and its proximity to the water.  This led to a bipartite massing aimed at distributing the majority of the allowable volume to the main living area overlooking the water all while keeping the scale of the structure relatable to the surrounding buildings.  In the main space the roof was pitched to the south to capture daylight and filter it deep into the house, simultaneously providing passive ventilation through high clerestory windows.  The clerestory, in conjunction with skylights, large operable doors, and windows at the floor level, allows the house to remain cool without air conditioning. 

© Trent Bell
© Trent Bell
North + South Elevations
North + South Elevations
© Dennis Welsh
© Dennis Welsh

It was a critical project requirement that the home engage the water both visually and physically.  From inside, unobstructed views are achieved through floor to ceiling glass, allowing the expanse of the bay to act as backdrop to the activity inside.  At high tide the water comes under the house providing a sense that one is floating above the sea, lending a feeling of tranquility to the space above.  A set of stone steps from the terrace below descends to the beach and into the water at high tide, providing immediate immersion into the sea.

© Trent Bell
© Trent Bell
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "House over the Water / Elliott + Elliott Architecture" 20 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888706/house-over-the-water-elliott-plus-elliott-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

