World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Shinta Hamada Architects
  6. 2017
  7. House K / Shinta Hamada Architects

House K / Shinta Hamada Architects

  • 20:00 - 8 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House K / Shinta Hamada Architects
Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki

© Kenichi Suzuki © Kenichi Suzuki © Kenichi Suzuki © Kenichi Suzuki + 24

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. House K is sited in the suburbs of Maebashi city in Japan. There are many similar houses around the site and creating boring landscape. We tried to make small changes to landscape as same as designing inside spaces by making a new context in limited site area.

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki

First, we classified many rooms into “common spaces” and “private spaces”.  Then we put “private spaces” on north side of volume and “common spaces” on south side where the surrounding is open. In addition, to connect two different spaces, we arranged “free spaces” in between.

Save this picture!
3D image
3D image

In “private spaces”, we put grandmother's spaces on the first floor and a young family's space on the second floor.  While keep privacy among families, everyone can also feel each other through “free spaces”.

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki

On the other hand, because there are some voids around the south of house, we designed "common spaces" as very open space to connect outside by making big atrium.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Furthermore, consider the place of near houses and gardens, we bend south half of the building to reduce the cross of sight line and create triangular gardens around. Triangular gardens can make more depth than rectangular one in this case. And it is possible to create the spread of spaces and make site boundary more ambiguous.

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki

“Free spaces” can be used in various ways such as workplace and gallery , support both "common" and "private" spaces. This flexible space can make inhabitants life better.

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki

In this residential area without big features, we hope new landscape made by this architecture will become new context.

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki
© Kenichi Suzuki
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House K / Shinta Hamada Architects" 08 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888705/house-k-shinta-hamada-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »