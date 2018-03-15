World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Ukraine
  5. Olha Wood Interiors
  6. 2016
  7. AFM Interior / Olha Wood Interiors

AFM Interior / Olha Wood Interiors

  00:00 - 15 March, 2018
AFM Interior / Olha Wood Interiors
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment was created for the Mother of our client, we presented his interior NPL Penthouse two years before. Both are in a similar new concrete structure of houses. Both have a skyline view. The client brief was to create a colourful interior with garden, yoga area and a room for two sofa-beds for guests. This flat is for one person, so we decided to create rooms with petitions of this human scale.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

 Also, placed the apartment on exposing to natural light enters into garden along the central window, to see the sky and the green grass (Rhipsalis) on the 28th level. We think it's pretty nice to combine individual furniture and well-known brands as Bulthaup island and Moroso sofa. Also, we think that cherry woodworking well with pink and green colours, that we used in a living area. Almost all walls covered with wood to make it look soft and belonger. In apartment combined tree type of wood – oak with fishbone pattern structure on a floor, Plywood in a Bathroom and living area and patterned cherry wood.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Bedroom and guest area with two green armchairs Gervasoni sofa beds, separated from each other with a Smart House control curtains, that have a gradient. The idea of gradient becomes with the garden idea, it must be something «poetic», not only regular in the interior to make it work. In the bedroom, we placed the B&B Italia bed on legs and put colourful carpet Designers Guild that matched interior colours. You can reach the bathroom and the wardrobe area from the bedroom and hall. The wooden double door and glass wardrobe Poliform/Ego shuts the bedroom from the bathroom area.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

From the bathroom, you can see plywood walls and an oak partition that separated shower – bathtub – toilet area from a sink – wardrobe area. Madeamano tiles that created a geometric grey-white pattern covered the shower wall. We were happy with Agape accessories as well. Lovely glass small wall vases for flowers we put on the wooden partition on the shower side. Also, for this bathroom was created a bathtub side table KEG / PLAII.  The second bathroom - wardrobe entries lead us to a hall where you can find a way to a living area or to the guest toilet of laundry.  The wall in the guest toilet covered with Madeamano tiles of lava with white glaze.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Ukraine
Cite: "AFM Interior / Olha Wood Interiors" 15 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888704/afm-interior-olha-wood-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

