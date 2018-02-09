In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio

+ 24

Architect x-studio

Location Kamiyama, Myozai District, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Ivan Juarez

Area 30.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ivan Juarez

Construction comunidad local de Kamiyama (voluntarios) + Ivan Juarez

Project Manager Mori San

Curadora Keiko Kudo

Collaborator Green Valley + KAIR

Text description provided by the architects. Ivan Juarez of x-studio has conceived a new approach to the natural landscape of Oawa mountain, a protected and sacred forest located in the town of Kamiyama, Japan. The region is covered by evergreen woodland where the predominant vegetation includes trees of hinoki 檜-Japanese cypress- and sugi 杉-Japanese cedar-. In-between pavilion consists of a sugi wooden space generated from two elevated planes supported by a series of vertical elements -trunks of hinoki and sugi- that merge together with the natural environment.

The wide frame suggests a fragment of the forest as a new viewpoint of reference. In this way, the pavilion pays homage to the traditional black-ink Japanese paintings made on landscape formats.

The project is drawn as a space that does not end in specific limits, but merges with the surrounding vegetation expanding the visual boundaries transforming into a large three-dimensional canvas. The visitor enters through a blue-green stone - awa aoishi 青石