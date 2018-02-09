World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Japan
  5. x-studio
  6. 2017
  7. In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio

In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio

  • 11:00 - 9 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio
Save this picture!
In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio, © Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez

© Ivan Juarez © Ivan Juarez © Ivan Juarez © Ivan Juarez + 24

  • Architect

    x-studio

  • Location

    Kamiyama, Myozai District, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Ivan Juarez

  • Area

    30.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ivan Juarez

  • Construction

    comunidad local de Kamiyama (voluntarios) + Ivan Juarez

  • Project Manager

    Mori San

  • Curadora

    Keiko Kudo

  • Collaborator

    Green Valley + KAIR
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez

Text description provided by the architects. Ivan Juarez of x-studio has conceived a new approach to the natural landscape of Oawa mountain, a protected and sacred forest located in the town of Kamiyama, Japan. The region is covered by evergreen woodland where the predominant vegetation includes trees of hinoki 檜-Japanese cypress- and sugi 杉-Japanese cedar-. In-between pavilion consists of a sugi wooden space generated from two elevated planes supported by a series of vertical elements -trunks of hinoki and sugi- that merge together with the natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez
Save this picture!
Illustration
Illustration
Save this picture!
© Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez

The wide frame suggests a fragment of the forest as a new viewpoint of reference. In this way, the pavilion pays homage to the traditional black-ink Japanese paintings made on landscape formats.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez
Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme
Save this picture!
© Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez

The project is drawn as a space that does not end in specific limits, but merges with the surrounding vegetation expanding the visual boundaries transforming into a large three-dimensional canvas. The visitor enters through a blue-green stone - awa aoishi 青石

Save this picture!
© Ivan Juarez
© Ivan Juarez
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Japan
Cite: "In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio" [In-between, hinoki + sugi pabellón / x-studio] 09 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888676/in-between-hinoki-plus-sugi-pavilion-x-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »