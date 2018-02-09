In-between, Hinoki + Sugi Pavilion / x-studio

-
Architect
-
LocationKamiyama, Myozai District, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan
-
Architect in ChargeIvan Juarez
-
Area30.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Constructioncomunidad local de Kamiyama (voluntarios) + Ivan Juarez
-
Project ManagerMori San
-
CuradoraKeiko Kudo
-
CollaboratorGreen Valley + KAIR
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Ivan Juarez of x-studio has conceived a new approach to the natural landscape of Oawa mountain, a protected and sacred forest located in the town of Kamiyama, Japan. The region is covered by evergreen woodland where the predominant vegetation includes trees of hinoki 檜-Japanese cypress- and sugi 杉-Japanese cedar-. In-between pavilion consists of a sugi wooden space generated from two elevated planes supported by a series of vertical elements -trunks of hinoki and sugi- that merge together with the natural environment.
The wide frame suggests a fragment of the forest as a new viewpoint of reference. In this way, the pavilion pays homage to the traditional black-ink Japanese paintings made on landscape formats.
The project is drawn as a space that does not end in specific limits, but merges with the surrounding vegetation expanding the visual boundaries transforming into a large three-dimensional canvas. The visitor enters through a blue-green stone - awa aoishi 青石