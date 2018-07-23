World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Mexico
  dérive LAB
  2016
  Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB

Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB

  17:00 - 23 July, 2018
Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB
  • Architect

    dérive LAB

  • Location

    Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Jesús Ocampo, Jesús Méndez

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tres a Uno Estudio
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the regeneration of three housing units that were built in the eighties during the first expansion of the city. The aim was to transform the typology and use of spaces to provide openness, natural light and accommodate new ways of living in the neighbourhood.

The units were meant originally to fit families with two children, maid room, laundry room, service patios and garage for two cars in 80 square meters approximately.

Isometry
Isometry
Section
Section

The urban regeneration project aims to change the typological hegemony of the neighbourhood to introduce new uses and inhabitants. In order to do this, the laundry patios were substituted with interior gardens integrating the laundry machines in the kitchen allowing to have a continuous space between the interior garden, kitchen, dining room and living room.

Maid rooms were eliminated to give space to larger master bedrooms with natural ventilation and light as well as flexible studio spaces with sliding walls that respond to different needs of the inhabitants.

Lime finishes, textures and a natural pigment color palette from the neighbourhood was integrated in order to maintain the characteristic 80s style of the area.

The main goal of the regeneration project is to transform specific elements of the units in order to accommodate not just a ´traditional family´, but also offer possibilities to other people: young couples, students or single people.

Cite: "Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB" [Casa Guadalquivir / dérive LAB] 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888670/guadalquivir-house-derive-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

