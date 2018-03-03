World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Renovation
  China
  Xue Jin Architecture Network
  2018
  71sqm. Apartment Renovation / Xue Jin Architecture Network

71sqm. Apartment Renovation / Xue Jin Architecture Network

  02:00 - 3 March, 2018
71sqm. Apartment Renovation / Xue Jin Architecture Network
Entrance view. Image © Chuan Bai
Entrance view. Image © Chuan Bai

Living room. Image © Chuan Bai Living room. Image © Chuan Bai Shoe shelf. Image © Chuan Bai Balcony view. Image © Chuan Bai + 17

  • Interiors Designers

    Xue Jin Architecture Network

  • Location

    1 Shuanggang Road, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China

  • Designer in Charge

    Jin Xue

  • Collaborators

    Isabel Escudero

  • Area

    71.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chuan Bai
Living room. Image © Chuan Bai
Living room. Image © Chuan Bai

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment, a unit in a 21-year-old residential building sitting at the central section of Chongqing City, China. The building constructed on the mountain, respecting the original landform, is a typical precious local residence. It used to be the home of a couple with their only child in the past two decades. It is now owned by a young couple. Dissatisfied with the original layout, lighting and ventilation, the young couple wishes to have the apartment reconstructed so that it is to become more pleasant, comfortable and functional to meet their needs.

Living room. Image © Chuan Bai
Living room. Image © Chuan Bai
Section
Section

For reconstruction of the apartment, it is required to focus on the kitchen and toilet. The owner wishes to have a brighter and more spacious kitchen, for daily cooking and enjoyment of preparing foods with friends there. As to toilet, the owner wishes to have a relatively independent bathroom with a bathtub provided.

71sqm. Apartment Renovation / Xue Jin Architecture Network, Cooking area. Image © Chuan Bai
Cooking area. Image © Chuan Bai

The original kitchen and toilet are small with unpleasant insufficiency of lighting. Therefore, it is of necessity to expand the kitchen and the toilet. However, since almost all the walls inside the residential building are load-bearing and cannot be dismantled, design of the new internal organization must be based on the existing wall structure. This undoubtedly adds to the difficulty in reconstruction. The core of design is to relocate the kitchen without dismantling main wall bodies, meanwhile the kitchen need to be combined with other functional areas to make the apartment of greater capaciousness, brightness and comfort. While the original kitchen area is to be transformed the bathroom. The toilet and bathroom are to be designed as two relatively independent parts. 

Bathroom. Image © Chuan Bai
Bathroom. Image © Chuan Bai

The new apartment will have two relatively private bedrooms, and one shared open space that flexibly serves for multiple purposes. The open space so designed is to remove spatial limitation and make the occupants closer to each other while doing the normal daily activity there. Meanwhile, fixtures such as sofa, desk and cabinet are combined to form an entirety and set against the same wall, making the apartment appear luxurious with more room for activities.

Guest room. Image © Chuan Bai
Guest room. Image © Chuan Bai
Contrastive
Contrastive
Living room. Image © Chuan Bai
Living room. Image © Chuan Bai

Presently in China, high-rise buildings are coming into being like mushrooms after rain, while old buildings are gradually falling into oblivion. This case is intended to provide a reference for reconstruction of old apartments, in the hope that more designers will be dedicated to exploring and improve the reconstruction value of old apartments. 

Shoe shelf. Image © Chuan Bai
Shoe shelf. Image © Chuan Bai
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
"71sqm. Apartment Renovation / Xue Jin Architecture Network" 03 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

