All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Vietnam
  5. Chapman Taylor
  Chapman Taylor's Ecopark Masterplan Receives Vietnamese Government Approval

Chapman Taylor’s Ecopark Masterplan Receives Vietnamese Government Approval

Chapman Taylor's Ecopark Masterplan Receives Vietnamese Government Approval
Resort Hotels / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Resort Hotels / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor

The Vietnamese government has approved Chapman Taylor's Mui Dinh Ecopark for the east coast of Vietnam. Covering 1.4 million square meters, the extensive site contains 6 resort hotels and a boutique hotel, 500 ocean-facing villas, a theme park, casino, beach club and mountain clubhouse.

Boutique Hotel Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Mountain Villas Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Boutique Hotel / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Masterplan / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor

With a design concept inspired by the local history and culture of Mui Dinh, the resort has been designed to be ecologically sustainable and will be one of the largest hospitality and leisure developments in Asia. The local Cham heritage of the area was a heavy influence on the design, especially its tribal culture and architecture. The architects were also inspired by the lost kingdom of Champa, a maritime empire glimpsed by Marco Polo in the 13th century. The ruins of sculptures, temples, and art remain on the coast of Vietnam as the only indications of the lost civilization.

Masterplan / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Masterplan / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Mountain Club House Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Mountain Club House Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylo

This history of the area and the site’s rich natural ecosystem have acted as inspiration for the design of the Mui Dinh Ecopark. It aims to be a landmark sustainable destination in a picturesque area of rocky hills, lush vegetation and white sand beaches.

Resort Hotel / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Resort Hotel / Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Mountain Villas Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylor
Mountain Villas Image Courtesy of Chapman Taylo

Chapman Taylor’s Bangkok studio is responsible for the design masterplan, with director Oscar Martinez stating that they are “delighted that the Vietnamese government has given its full support to our Masterplan and this ambitious and unique eco-development, which will transform this beautiful coastal area into a new exciting sustainable destination and give an economic boost to this region of eastern Vietnam.”

News via: Chapman Taylor.

Projects Unbuilt Project Hospitality Architecture Hotels Theme parks Tourism Vietnam
Cite: Yiling Shen. "Chapman Taylor’s Ecopark Masterplan Receives Vietnamese Government Approval" 10 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888658/chapman-taylors-ecopark-masterplan-receives-vietnamese-government-approval/> ISSN 0719-8884

