12 Exhibition Design Projects that Show Architecture Doesn't Have to Be Permanent to Be Powerful

Save this picture! Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao

Thinking broadly of architecture, the masterpieces of the past inevitably come to mind; buildings constructed to withstand the passage of time, that have found an ally in age, cementing themselves in the history of humanity. Permanence, however, is a hefty weight to bear and architecture that is, due to its program, ephemeral should not be cast aside as "lesser-than."

The ephemeral character of museography—architecture for exhibitions—allows for experimentation and a more dynamic approach to design.

Below, we present 12 exhibition design projects from recent years, designed by architecture practices around the world.

Save this picture! Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao

+ 51

Architects: MVRDV

Exhibition: Minding the Digital

Location and Date: The Sea World Culture and Arts Center, Shenzhen, China, December 12th, 2017 - June 3rd, 2018

Save this picture! Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image Courtesy of Sam Jacob Studio

+ 51

Architects: Sam Jacob Studio

Exhibition: Fear and Love

Location and Date: London Design Museum, November 24th, 2016 - April 23, 2017

Save this picture! A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber

+ 51

Architects: Bestor Architecture

Exhibition: A Search for Living Architecture

Location and Date: Palm Springs Art Museum, September 9th, 2017 - January 7th, 2018

Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design - Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Save this picture! Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro

+ 51

Architects: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Exhibition: Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design

Location and Date: Jewish Museum in New York, November 4th, 2016 - March 26, 2017

Save this picture! Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier

+ 51

Architects: LANZA Atelier

Design team: Alejandro Márquez, Celina Bonadeo, Jéssica Hernández, Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo

Construction: Factor Eficiencia and Arquitectura Básica

Location and Date: Centro Cultural Tlatelolco, Mexico City, 2015

Save this picture! Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

+ 51

Architects: FAR frohn&rojas

Exhibition: Frei Otto. Thinking in Models

Location and Date: ZKM Center for Art and Media, Karlsruhe, Germany, November 5th, 2016 - March 12th, 2017

Save this picture! MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA

+ 51

Architects: PALMA (Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera)

Design Team: Eugenio Rebolleda

Curator: Mario Ballesteros

Location and Date: Archivo Diseño y Arquitectura

Save this picture! Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto

+ 51

Architects: Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos

Exhibition: Rotating works from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) collection

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo

Save this picture! Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo. Image Courtesy of Museo Jumex

+ 51

Architects: Frida Escobedo

Design Team: Frida Escobedo, Olivier Bellflamme, Natalia Gálvez, Federica Lombardi, Mariana Ríos

Curator: Pablo León de la Barra

Location: Museo Jumex, Mexico City

Save this picture! Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska

+ 51

Architects: Zaha Hadid Architects

Exhibition: Kurt Schwitters: Merz

Location and Date: Galerie Gmurzynska, Zurich, June 12th - October 8th, 2016

El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio

Save this picture! El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio

+ 51

Architects: Germen Estudio

Exhibition: El Viaje de los Objetos

Location and Date: Centro Cultural Universitario Tlatelolco CCUT, Mexico City, 2016

Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA

Save this picture! Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA

+ 51

Architects: PRODUCTORA

Exhibition: Chamber of Wonders

Curator: Jens Hoffman

Location and Date: Mexico City, Medellín, Rio de Janeiro, 2016