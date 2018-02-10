World
  12 Exhibition Design Projects that Show Architecture Doesn't Have to Be Permanent to Be Powerful

12 Exhibition Design Projects that Show Architecture Doesn't Have to Be Permanent to Be Powerful

12 Exhibition Design Projects that Show Architecture Doesn't Have to Be Permanent to Be Powerful
Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao
Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao

Thinking broadly of architecture, the masterpieces of the past inevitably come to mind; buildings constructed to withstand the passage of time, that have found an ally in age, cementing themselves in the history of humanity. Permanence, however, is a hefty weight to bear and architecture that is, due to its program, ephemeral should not be cast aside as "lesser-than."

The ephemeral character of museography—architecture for exhibitions—allows for experimentation and a more dynamic approach to design. 

Below, we present 12 exhibition design projects from recent years, designed by architecture practices around the world.

Minding the Digital / MVRDV

Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao
Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao

Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao Minding the Digital / MVRDV. Image © Zhang Chao + 51

Architects: MVRDV
Exhibition: Minding the Digital
Location and Date: The Sea World Culture and Arts Center, Shenzhen, China, December 12th, 2017 - June 3rd, 2018

Fear and Love - Sam Jacob Studio 

Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image Courtesy of Sam Jacob Studio
Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image Courtesy of Sam Jacob Studio

Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image Courtesy of Sam Jacob Studio Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image © Max Creasy Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image © Max Creasy Fear and Love / Sam Jacob Studio. Image © Max Creasy + 51

Architects: Sam Jacob Studio
Exhibition: Fear and Love
Location and Date: London Design Museum, November 24th, 2016 - April 23, 2017

A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architecture

A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber
A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber

A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber A Search for Living Architecture / Bestor Architects. Image © Lance Gerber + 51

Architects: Bestor Architecture
Exhibition: A Search for Living Architecture 
Location and Date: Palm Springs Art Museum, September 9th, 2017 - January 7th, 2018

Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design - Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro + 51

Architects: Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Exhibition: Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design 
Location and Date: Jewish Museum in New York, November 4th, 2016 - March 26, 2017

'Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso' - LANZA Atelier

Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier
Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier

Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier Gerzso, Gerzso, Gerzso / LANZA Atelier. Image Courtesy of LANZA Atelier + 51

Architects: LANZA Atelier
Design team: Alejandro Márquez, Celina Bonadeo, Jéssica Hernández, Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo
Construction: Factor Eficiencia and Arquitectura Básica
Location and Date: Centro Cultural Tlatelolco, Mexico City, 2015

Frei Otto. Thinking in Models - FAR frohn&rojas

Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas
Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas

Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas Frei Otto. Thinking in Models / FAR frohn&rojas. Image Courtesy of FAR frohn&rojas + 51

Architects: FAR frohn&rojas
Exhibition: Frei Otto. Thinking in Models
Location and Date: ZKM Center for Art and Media, Karlsruhe, Germany, November 5th, 2016 - March 12th, 2017

'MXCD01' - PALMA

MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA
MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA

MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA MXCD01 / PALMA. Image Courtesy of PALMA + 51

Architects: PALMA (Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera)
Design Team: Eugenio Rebolleda
Curator: Mario Ballesteros
Location and Date: Archivo Diseño y Arquitectura

Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) Display / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos

Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto
Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto

Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) / Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos. Image © Romullo Baratto + 51

Architects: Lina Bo Bardi reviewed by METRO Arquitetos
Exhibition: Rotating works from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) collection
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil 

Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo

Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo. Image Courtesy of Museo Jumex
Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo. Image Courtesy of Museo Jumex

Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo. Image Courtesy of Museo Jumex Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo. Image Courtesy of Museo Jumex Under the Same Sun / Frida Escobedo. Image Courtesy of Museo Jumex + 51

Architects: Frida Escobedo
Design Team: Frida Escobedo, Olivier Bellflamme, Natalia Gálvez, Federica Lombardi, Mariana Ríos
Curator: Pablo León de la Barra
Location: Museo Jumex, Mexico City

Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects

Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska
Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska

Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska Kurt Schwitters: Merz / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Galerie Gmurzynska + 51

Architects: Zaha Hadid Architects
Exhibition: Kurt Schwitters: Merz
Location and Date: Galerie Gmurzynska, Zurich, June 12th - October 8th, 2016

El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio

El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio
El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio

El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio El Viaje de los Objetos / Germen Estudio. Image Courtesy of Germen Estudio + 51

Architects: Germen Estudio
Exhibition: El Viaje de los Objetos 
Location and Date: Centro Cultural Universitario Tlatelolco CCUT, Mexico City, 2016

Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA

Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA
Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA

Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA Chamber of Wonders / PRODUCTORA. Image Courtesy of PRODUCTORA + 51

Architects: PRODUCTORA
Exhibition: Chamber of Wonders
Curator: Jens Hoffman
Location and Date: Mexico City, Medellín, Rio de Janeiro, 2016

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Karina Zatarain. "12 Exhibition Design Projects that Show Architecture Doesn't Have to Be Permanent to Be Powerful" 10 Feb 2018. ArchDaily.

