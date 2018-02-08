These Office Interiors are Inspired by Well-Known Fonts

As many architects know, fonts have their own personality - so to use them as inspiration for office decors isn’t as crazy as you might think. Typography has the ability to instantly tell a narrative to the reader before needing to read the words, hence why we can take the decision-making behind which font to use in a project or scheme very seriously. They can hold the utmost importance in graphic design and architecture, as we often find ourselves displeased if the font is inefficient or disproportionate (take comic sans for example).

Seven unique, iconic fonts have been used as a base for each of the interior design projects below. Using their heritage, connotations, and style of the typography, HomeAdvisor have stylised each of the rooms to embody their identities and make us question their character.

Helvetica

The widely used sans-serif (without serif) typeface was developed in 1957 and has since been used by almost every typographic project imaginable, including corporate logos, income tax forms, and even NASA space shuttles. For an interior inspired by the classic, clean font, the office space has incorporated primary colors and a combination of straight and curved lines for a fresh and minimal look.

Futura

The geometric interior takes the timeless font Futura to create a striking and tasteful room, with a similar design style to the Bauhaus period. The clutter-free space is important to the scheme, as like the typology, it’s efficient and simple. This has been achieved by organizing the elements of the room into lines with a simple monochromatic color scheme broken up by a contrasting pop of color.

Baskerville

Based on the updated Baskerville 1929 version, the design fuses Baroque and modern styles for a lavish and rich scheme that introduces metallics within muted light blues and beiges. Originally designed in 1754, the room draws on the typeface’s refined elegant geometry for classic furniture with crisp edges to create a serene and mature workspace.

Bickham Script

This ornate interior applies the distinguished and formal style of Bickham Script to adorn the walls and furniture. The 18th Century lettering for many years has been used primarily for display, in menus and wedding invitations, so the lavish room is rich with ornament and decorative features are seen particularly in the Corinthian columns.

Cooper Black

This retro-inspired workspace has taken the 1960s and 70s culture associated with the Cooper Black font and given it a modern spin. Throughout both the decades it could be found on album covers and TV shows, although it has recently been popularised, being named the most fashionable font of 2017. Mid-century furniture and bright pops of color can be found in this interior.

Courier

As almost every typewriter company used Courier, following IBM who initially started the trend, the monospaced slab serif “typewriter” font represented a vintage necessity for the office. This workspace inspired by Courier has been designed to provoke hard work and productivity with functional furniture and a clear space to work, although the look has been updated with a bright coral shade on the walls.

Comic Sans

The casual font makes for a more informal workspace, teeming with bright colors and an array of textures for the child at heart. The fun shapes from repurposed old toys produce decorative items that give this satisfying room character. Whilst the font itself is generally hated by most of the design community, you can’t help but enjoy this cheerful interior.

Story via: HomeAdvisor.