Preview the The Shed’s Innovative Programming at Their Temporary Pavilion Designed by Kunlé Adeyemi

New York’s most highly anticipated cultural venue, The Shed, is giving visitors the chance to preview some of their innovative programming a year before its planned opening at a temporary pavilion designed by architect Kunlé Adeyemi of NLÉ and artist Tino Sehgal.
To be located at the corner of Tenth Avenue and 30th Street in Manhattan – across the street from the rising Hudson Yards development and future home of the Shed – the pavilion has been designed to accommodate a variety of program types with its reconfigurable structure. Events will include concerts, dance battles, discussion panels and more.
“One block away from our future home on the west side, we are temporarily transforming an empty lot into a flexible public space for new work, collaboration, and dialogue,” said Alex Poots, Founding Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed. “Prelude begins to demonstrate our mission to nurture artistic invention by commissioning and presenting new work for a wide audience.”
Discussing his design process, Adeyemi described the pavilion as a flexible architecture achieved through the relationship between the structure and its users:
“A Prelude to The Shed is an exploration of architecture as an extension of human body, culture, and environment. Can architecture be more human? This curiosity led us to reconfigure a steel shed into a comfortable interface to interact with people physically; inside and outside, in light and darkness, individually and collectively,” said Adeyemi. “Using simple technologies, we made the structure so that it can be moved and transformed by people, enabling its participation in different formats of art, education, events, and public life.”
A Prelude to The Shed has been programmed by Alex Poots, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Tino Sehgal, Dorothea von Hantelmann, Julia Simpson, Tamara McCaw, and Kevin Slavin.
“Like The Fun Palace, Prelude is a hybridization of exhibition and performance, functionally structured to encourage open engagement with audiences and fresh, collaborative approaches from artists,” commented Obrist. “It is emblematic of our own era in that it lends itself to the choreography of 21st-century time-based exhibitions.”
Learn more about the event and sign up for advanced reservations, here.
A Prelude to The Shed
TypeEvent
Website
May 01, 2018 10:00 AM
May 13, 2018 11:59 PM
Tenth Avenue and 30th Street in Manhattan
Address
