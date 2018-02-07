Frank Gehry to Design New London Headquarters for Facebook, Sources Say

Save this picture! © Flickr user mattkieffer. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0undefined© Flickr user mattkieffer. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. ImageGranary Square in King's Cross Central

Facebook is closing in on a deal to create a new London headquarters, and will be bringing along the design talents of Frank Gehry, according to reports from The Times and Architects’ Journal.

Described as a “growth space” that will allow the company to expand their European presence, the new headquarters would span four buildings in King’s Cross Central – the same part of the city where Google is building its own 11-story “groundscraper” campus designed by BIG and Heatherwick Studios.

Save this picture! Google's new King's Cross campus, designed by BIG and Heatherwick Studios. Image Courtesy of Google

For the design, Facebook is said to be tapping Gehry Partners to fit out two buildings designed by Bennetts Associates and scheduled to complete next year, as well as potentially design a new standalone building on an adjacent plot.

This would not be the first collaboration between Facebook and Gehry, as the Los Angeles-based architect was also hired to complete the company’s central headquarters in Menlo Park, California. If reports are accurate, the King’s Cross campus would surpass that facility’s current size by a significant margin, with 700,000 square feet of total floor space as opposed to the 430,000 square feet found at the Silicon Valley HQ. That campus, however, is also slated for a massive expansion, with plans announced last summer to expand the campus into a new mixed-use neighborhood master planned by OMA.

Save this picture! An aerial view of Bennetts Associates' plans for their King's Cross development. Image © Bennetts Associates

According to the Times, the King’s Cross development is scheduled to be completed between 2020 and 2024.

News via The Times and Architects’ Journal.

Google Unveils Images of its New BIG and Heatherwick-Designed London Campus Google has submitted the design for its new London office to Camden Council for planning approval. Designed by BIG and Heatherwick Studio, the 11-story "groundscraper" design will be located in King's Cross, and will combine with their existing office at 6 Pancras Square and a third, forthcoming building to create a campus for up to 7,000 Google employees.

Heatherwick to Transform Historic Coal Drop Buildings into New King's Cross Shopping Area Heatherwick Studio has received approval to realize a new shopping area at King's Cross in London. By 2018, the practice will transform the city's 1850 historic Coal Drops Yard buildings intoan "eclectic mix" of 65 boutique and destination shops and restaurants.

Bennetts Associates Unveil Plans for Latest Development in London's King's Cross Bennetts Associates has revealed plans for the latest development in London's King's Cross. Their proposal for a sensitive heritage conversion to "breath new life into a disused Victorian building" will house a new supermarket and cookery school, as well as an events and cultural space.