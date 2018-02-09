World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Iran
  5. Behzad Atabaki Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Park Residential / Behzad Atabaki Studio

Park Residential / Behzad Atabaki Studio

  • 00:00 - 9 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Park Residential / Behzad Atabaki Studio
Save this picture!
Park Residential / Behzad Atabaki Studio, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff + 31

  • Architects

    Behzad Atabaki Studio

  • Location

    Tehran Province, Tehran, District 2, 2nd Alley, Iran

  • Architect in Charge

    Behzad Atabaki

  • Area

    4195.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff

  • Design Team

    MohammadReza Badeleh, Golshan Narimani, Arezoo Zaredar, Yasaman Lashgari

  • Client

    Reza Farahbakhsh

  • Structure

    Mahban Sazeh co.

  • Electrical & Mechanical equ

    Mahban Sazeh co.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Our conceptual image of a home is a haven far from the madding urban crowd, away from noise, visual pollution, and a place of retreat from everyday worries where we can rest and rewind. However, what comes first to the mind when thinking of the inner space of "home", is the notion of "protection"- against all above. Standing for such a sense of security would be the "curtain" hanging and dancing, "symbolizing" a home behind. Creating a shared ground between architecture and the city, in this building as a group of “homes”, the curtains swinging with the breeze, which would call up the image of a warm hearth and home, acting both as a representation of a house guard without and the warmth within, have been used as the façade so as to recall the moment when they, swinging in the breeze along the soft rows of "bricks", have just stepped aside to let the light into the pleasant space of the house they encurtain.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Facade Installation

For the brick surface to be easily observable, it was decided that the brightest-colored bricks be used; moreover, brick-covered cubes are installed over darker and rough surfaces of stone-covered background.

Save this picture!
Elevation Diagram
Elevation Diagram
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Wall Section
Wall Section

To achieve the curve of the bricks over the cubes with ultimate precision, 227 horizontal sections (each 20 centimeters in height) were provided in the real size; they were cut in reverse on plasterboards for a better control and also to facilitate the brick rows implementation. In the end, to allow the façade stay clean, a water-repellent cover was applied over all the stone and brick surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Iran
Cite: "Park Residential / Behzad Atabaki Studio" 09 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888628/park-residential-behzad-atabaki-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »