  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. SODA architects
  6. 2017
  7. BLUFISH restaurant / SODA architects

BLUFISH restaurant / SODA architects

  • 20:00 - 16 February, 2018
BLUFISH restaurant / SODA architects
© Xiyu Chen
  • Interiors Designers

    SODA architects

  • Location

    138 Wang Fu Jing Da Jie, Wangfujing, Dongcheng, Beijing, China

  • Designers in Charge

    Yuan Jiang, Chen Song, Fei Chen

  • Construction

    Shanghai Jin Sheng Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Xiyu Chen
© Xiyu Chen
Text description provided by the architects. BLUFISH-APM Restaurant is located on the basement level of the APM Shopping Mall in Wangfujing. Our restaurant created an underwater world full of fantasy and mobility with white as basic tone anda blue and pink colored metal mesh extending down from the top of the ceiling.

© Xiyu Chen
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
BLUFISH restaurant / SODA architects, © Xiyu Chen
The sense of continuity of two dining areas has been enhanced with the natural curved surface shape of the space, making themaximum useof layer height effectively. Itextended the space as well, creating four unitslike undersea cave as more independent dining location.

To echo the theme of the restaurant and express the warm colors of the scene, after several rounds of deliberations and attempts, we chose six kinds of hand-drawn sketches that looks fairy tales-like, easy and warm to represent the underwater coral and aquatic plants and fish groups.

© Xiyu Chen
And use laser to cut the metal mesh to make these patterns, then attached them to the white curved surface model. In order to create a unique underwater image: gorgeous, translucent, vague, unstable visual effects.It is expected that people will feel cozy and relaxed indoors, as if there is fresh air of the Mediterranean Sea in Southern France blowing.

Patterns
Patterns
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Interior Design China
Cite: "BLUFISH restaurant / SODA architects" 16 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888604/blufish-restaurant-soda-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

