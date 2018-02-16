BLUFISH restaurant / SODA architects

+ 12

Interiors Designers SODA architects

Location 138 Wang Fu Jing Da Jie, Wangfujing, Dongcheng, Beijing, China

Designers in Charge Yuan Jiang, Chen Song, Fei Chen

Construction Shanghai Jin Sheng Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd

Area 210.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Xiyu Chen

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. BLUFISH-APM Restaurant is located on the basement level of the APM Shopping Mall in Wangfujing. Our restaurant created an underwater world full of fantasy and mobility with white as basic tone anda blue and pink colored metal mesh extending down from the top of the ceiling.

The sense of continuity of two dining areas has been enhanced with the natural curved surface shape of the space, making themaximum useof layer height effectively. Itextended the space as well, creating four unitslike undersea cave as more independent dining location.

To echo the theme of the restaurant and express the warm colors of the scene, after several rounds of deliberations and attempts, we chose six kinds of hand-drawn sketches that looks fairy tales-like, easy and warm to represent the underwater coral and aquatic plants and fish groups.

And use laser to cut the metal mesh to make these patterns, then attached them to the white curved surface model. In order to create a unique underwater image: gorgeous, translucent, vague, unstable visual effects.It is expected that people will feel cozy and relaxed indoors, as if there is fresh air of the Mediterranean Sea in Southern France blowing.