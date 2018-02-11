World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Georgia
  5. MUA
  6. 2017
  Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA

Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA

  02:00 - 11 February, 2018
Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA
Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA, © NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB

© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB © NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB © NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB © NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB + 38

  • Architects

    MUA

  • Location

    Tbilisi, Georgia

  • Lead Architects

    Giorgi Sakvarelidze, Devi Kituashvili

  • Area

    7600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB

Text description provided by the architects. FABRIKA  is the new type of multifunctional space in Tbilisi. The authors of the idea - the founders of MUA  - aim to transform the empty building into an urban space that becomes a platform for the young and free minded artists to create and share, implement and execute new ideas. FABRIKA  is being launched on the grounds of the former sewing factory which operated at Soviet times.

© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
Section and Elevation
Section and Elevation
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB

The concept of the Soviet design style is maintained but modernized in the interior and exterior of the entire place that makes it more attractive and interesting. Space consists of three distinctive building blocks, which form a rectangularly shaped courtyard – “the Hurt of the FABRIKA Tbilisi”. MUA aims to minimize their interference into existing unique and distinctive atmosphere to retain the spirit of place by leaving bare walls, floors, existing paint, reused site material and old décor where possible.  Improvements are made in overall access and circulation within the buildings, added disabled access and by replacement of outdated MEP systems with energy efficient ones.  

© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB

FABRIKA Tbilisi is believed to be the space for socializing, inspiration and collaboration, where you can implement new ideas, meet the artists and their art, have interesting conversations with foreign travellers and connect with free and rebellious minded people. FABRIKA Tbilisi consists of the following spaces: art shops, studios, rehearsal studios, co-working space, cafes/bars, hostel, artists residence, gallery, other public spaces. The place will be the everyday destination for ones who creates and shares, loves freedom and is open to new ideas and inspirations.

© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
© NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB
Site Plan
Site Plan
Cite: "Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA" 11 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888579/fabrika-tbilisi-mua/> ISSN 0719-8884

