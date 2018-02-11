+ 38

Architects MUA

Location Tbilisi, Georgia

Lead Architects Giorgi Sakvarelidze, Devi Kituashvili

Area 7600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs NAKANIMAMASAKHLISI PHOTO LAB

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. FABRIKA is the new type of multifunctional space in Tbilisi. The authors of the idea - the founders of MUA - aim to transform the empty building into an urban space that becomes a platform for the young and free minded artists to create and share, implement and execute new ideas. FABRIKA is being launched on the grounds of the former sewing factory which operated at Soviet times.

The concept of the Soviet design style is maintained but modernized in the interior and exterior of the entire place that makes it more attractive and interesting. Space consists of three distinctive building blocks, which form a rectangularly shaped courtyard – “the Hurt of the FABRIKA Tbilisi”. MUA aims to minimize their interference into existing unique and distinctive atmosphere to retain the spirit of place by leaving bare walls, floors, existing paint, reused site material and old décor where possible. Improvements are made in overall access and circulation within the buildings, added disabled access and by replacement of outdated MEP systems with energy efficient ones.

FABRIKA Tbilisi is believed to be the space for socializing, inspiration and collaboration, where you can implement new ideas, meet the artists and their art, have interesting conversations with foreign travellers and connect with free and rebellious minded people. FABRIKA Tbilisi consists of the following spaces: art shops, studios, rehearsal studios, co-working space, cafes/bars, hostel, artists residence, gallery, other public spaces. The place will be the everyday destination for ones who creates and shares, loves freedom and is open to new ideas and inspirations.