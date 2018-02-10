20 Finalists Announced in International Housing Competition for Russia

Save this picture! Boustany / Suphasidh / Desfonds + A2OM. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

20 finalists have been announced for the Open International Competition for Standard Housing in Russia. With the plan to provide 30 million Russian residents with new homes by 2025, the competition aims to discover new innovative solutions to improve residential design and planning for the new developments. The competition was organized by the Government of Russian Federation, the National Institute for Housing Development Foundation, and the Russian Ministry of Construction working together to create a new standard for affordable housing.

Based on the urban target models developed by Strelka KB, competitors were asked to design up to 4 solutions for one of the models: low-rise, mid-rise or central. Through an urban block masterplan and concept schemes, the success of each proposal was evaluated according to its ability to improve the quality of living in Russian cities, and its adaptability for various climatic zones and various budgets.

The 20 finalists have now moved onto the second stage of the competition and winners will be announced in April.

Below are the 20 finalists and their entries:

Low-Rise

PPA Arquitetura, Brazil

Save this picture! PPA Arquitetura Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! PPA Arquitetura Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

TA.R.I-Architects, Italy

Save this picture! TA.R.I-Architects Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! TA.R.I-Architects Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Akhmadullin Architects, Russia

Save this picture! Akhmadullin Architects Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Akhmadullin Architects Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Grupo H d.o.o., Slovenia

Save this picture! Grupo H d.o.o., Slovenia. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Grupo H d.o.o., Slovenia. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Pioneer Project group, Russia

Save this picture! Pioneer Project group Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Pioneer Project group Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Mid-Rise

Boustany / Suphasidh / Desfonds + A2OM, International team

Save this picture! Boustany / Suphasidh / Desfonds + A2OM. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Boustany / Suphasidh / Desfonds + A2OM. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

DO Architects, Lithuania

Save this picture! DO Architects Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! DO Architects Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

2Portala, Russia

Save this picture! 2Portala Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! 2Portala Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Ad Hoc Architecture, Russia

Save this picture! Ad Hoc Architecture Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Ad Hoc Architecture Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

DNK Architectural group, Russia

Save this picture! DNK Architectural group Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! DNK Architectural group Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

LLC Escher, Russia

Save this picture! LLC Escher Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! LLC Escher Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Plan_B, Russia

Save this picture! Plan_B Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Plan_B Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Anarcitects Studio, The Netherlands

Save this picture! Anarcitects Studio Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Anarcitects Studio Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Central

Luis Eduardo Calderón García, Colombia

Save this picture! Luis Eduardo Calderón García Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Luis Eduardo Calderón García Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Sara Simoska, Macedonia

Save this picture! Sara Simoska Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Sara Simoska Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Bureau ARD, Russia

Save this picture! Bureau ARD Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Bureau ARD Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

DA Project, Russia

Save this picture! DA Project Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! DA Project Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

LLC Archi Fellows, Russia

Save this picture! LLC Archi Fellows Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! LLC Archi Fellows Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Pole–Design, Russia

Save this picture! Pole–Design Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Pole–Design Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Bold–collective, The Netherlands

Save this picture! Bold–collective Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! Bold–collective Entry. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

News via: Strelka KB.