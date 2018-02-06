World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  UNStudio Reveals New Renderings of Massive Frankfurt Skyscraper Development

UNStudio Reveals New Renderings of Massive Frankfurt Skyscraper Development

UNStudio Reveals New Renderings of Massive Frankfurt Skyscraper Development
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

UNStudio has revealed new renderings of their massive development and master plan for FOUR Frankfurt, as the firm joins forces with HPP Architects (UNS + HPP) to carry out the next stages of the project.

Located on a 16,000 square meter site in the Frankfurt financial district formerly housing offices for Deutsche Bank, Frankfurt FOUR will consist of a multi-story, mixed-use plinth and four skyline-changing high-rise towers, the tallest of which will cap out at 748 feet (228 meters).

Courtesy of UNStudio Courtesy of UNStudio Courtesy of UNStudio Courtesy of UNStudio

Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

The design is organized to open up new streets and to create a healthy mix of program types that will see the development in use 24 hours a day. Transitioning from the shopping district to the east to the high-rise office towers on Park Taunusanlage, the development will offer offices, hotels, residences, retail, commercial office space and a kindergarten, among other spaces and services.

Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

“FOUR Frankfurt will be built, first and foremost, for the people of Frankfurt. It will not only add to the city’s skyline, but also to the liveliness of Frankfurt as a whole,” commented Ben van Berkel, Founder / Principal Architect, UNStudio. “A development with this level of urban effect is particularly timely, as Frankfurt is currently taking up an even bigger role on the European stage. To play a role in this urban transition is a fantastic opportunity for UNStudio and our new consortium partners HPP.”

Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

  • Architects

    HPP Architects, UNStudio

  • Location

    Frankfurt, Germany

  • 1st Phase: Urban Competition 2016 (1st prize)

    UNStudio: Ben van Berkel with Christian Veddeler and Jesse Zweers, Philipp Meise, Pieter Meier, Oana Nituica

  • 2nd Phase: Architectural Competition 2016-17 (1st prize)

    UNStudio: Ben van Berkel with Christian Veddeler and Tina Kortmann, Konstantinos Chrysos, Stefano Capranico, Jesse Zweers, Piotr Prokopowicz, Philipp Meise, Bart Cilissen, Pieter Meier, Oana Nituica, Jaap Baselmans, Panos Chatzitsakyris, Yunxiu Peng, Patrik Noome, Milena Sontowska

  • Executive Architects

    HPP Architects

  • Client

    Groß & Partner Grundstücksentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH

  • Consultants

    Wenzel+Wenzel Architekten, Karlsruhe; Buro Happold Engineering, Berlin, London; Priedemann Fassadenberatung GmbH, Berlin; Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl, Überlingen; Bartenbach Lighting Design, Aldrans

  • Building Site

    16100m2 

  • Building Volume

    four high-rise towers and a multi-storey plinth 

  • Program

    Mixed Use, Offices, Hotels, Residential, retail Commercial, Services, Kindergarten Status: competition entry, 1st prize

  • Area

    219000.0 m2

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Germany
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "UNStudio Reveals New Renderings of Massive Frankfurt Skyscraper Development" 06 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888550/unstudio-reveals-new-renderings-of-massive-frankfurt-skyscraper-development/> ISSN 0719-8884

